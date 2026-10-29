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ROC-powered retail biometrics platform FaceFirst upgrades analytics capabilities

Gatekeeper adds accomplice linking and criminal behavior analysis
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
ROC-powered retail biometrics platform FaceFirst upgrades analytics capabilities
 

California-based retail loss prevention specialist Gatekeeper Systems has updated its FaceFirst retail facial recognition platform with faster processing, a new interface, and tools for investigating repeat offenders and organized retail crime.

Earlier this year, Gatekeeper integrated ROC’s facial recognition technology into FaceFirst. Gatekeeper manages the retail security platform, including watchlists, alerts, and investigation tools. Since the initial integration, ROC has continued expanding its video analytics capabilities beyond face biometrics and further into digital evidence as part of its “Unified Vision AI” strategy.

At retail stores, cameras capture facial images for biometric matching against enrolled watchlists. Potential matches generate alerts with images and short video clips for security personnel to review before responding.

FaceFirst’s new Accomplice Linking feature helps security teams identify associations among known offenders, which Gatekeeper says could help uncover organized retail crime networks. Criminal Behavior Analysis analyzes patterns of repeat offending across monitored stores in different cities and states to help retailers connect incidents across locations. The Enhanced Mapping feature provides information about locations associated with repeat offenders, including visits made before individuals were enrolled in the system.

FaceFirst already supported cross-store investigations and offender analytics. The update adds new tools for examining these records. Gatekeeper has also combined FaceFirst’s separate portals, dashboards, and analytics panels into a single interface. The company says that faster navigation and event-resolution tagging will allow security teams to review matches and manage incidents with fewer steps.

The update includes additional data governance, auditing, and compliance tools, according to the announcement.

ROC CEO Scott Swan discussed the integration of biometrics, video analytics and digital evidence in an interview with Biometric Update just weeks ago.

“The new FaceFirst empowers responders with even faster performance, a streamlined interface, and the continued confidence that comes from the integration of top NIST-ranked technology,” says Gatekeeper Systems VP and Head of Product Matt Howard.

Retail security companies are already integrating biometric facial recognition with crime intelligence. Facewatch is testing a platform for incident reporting, repeat offender tracking, and evidence management that can operate independently of the facial recognition.

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