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Russia plans wider use of biometrics across public life

VisionLabs CEO points to rapid growth in transport and retail as surveillance, deepfake fraud and public trust remain concerns
| Eugene Gerden
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Government Services
Russia plans wider use of biometrics across public life
 

Russia has achieved significant progress in the adoption of biometrics technologies in recent years. Now the government is planning to take a more active role in the technology’s introduction in various spheres of public life.

In Moscow, biometrics have already become an integral part of daily life for many residents, and authorities and vendors say the systems have strengthened security.

Moscow’s 300,000 CCTV cameras connected to biometrics databases make it one of the most heavily watched cities in the world. These databases help the authorities target political dissent in addition to crime, according to the New York Times. Biometric feeds can be used to hunt down critics of the government after they hold gatherings.

Dmitry Markov, CEO of VisionLabs, told Biometric Update in an exclusive interview that demand for biometric solutions in Russia is steadily rising, driven partly by growing user numbers and the development of a legislative framework.

“In 2022, a Federal Law No. 572-FZ was approved, in accordance to which biometric data must be stored exclusively in the Unified Biometric System (UBS); companies are required to process biometric data either directly through the UBS or via commercial biometric systems (CBS),” Markov notes. “To date, 68.5 million users have registered their data in the UBS, which is a big figure for Russia.”

He adds that in recent years the use of biometric technologies in Russia has significantly expanded, with particularly strong growth in Moscow public transport.

“Official statistics show that in the first half of 2026, Moscow transport passengers made 31 million trips using biometrics, a 25 percent year-on-year increase,” Markov says.

At the same time, security concerns remain a barrier to wider adoption. Experts from the ‘K’ department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which investigates cybercrime, told Biometric Update that cyberattacks targeting biometric systems and services have increased. Representatives of the unit declined to comment on the New York Times report, saying that the use of all biometrics bases in Russia is carried out strictly in accordance with the law.

In the meantime, Markov says the Russian biometrics sector has also faced serious challenges in recent years. According to him, this is mainly due to a significant increase in fraudulent attacks, particularly deepfakes, raising concerns among businesses and citizens about biometric security.

The growing frequency of these attacks undermines confidence in biometric solutions among Russian citizens and representatives of local businesses, Markov adds. Still, he says, amid the growing number of such attacks, security mechanisms are also evolving, which can help counter some of these threats. Among the examples of such mechanisms are deepfake detection and liveness checks.

Russian analysts interviewed for the story expect retail to become another growth area for biometrics. According to them, biometric age verification for online purchases has significant potential for wider adoption in Russia.

In the meantime, another area where biometric use could expand in Russia is the country’s penitentiary system. A new government bill would expand biometric collection in the penitentiary system, which involves the collection of biometric personal data from suspects, the accused, and convicted persons without their consent. This month, Bill 460-9 was submitted to the State Duma for consideration. Aсcording to representatives of the Duma’s press-service, the bill is intended to establish a legal basis for the identification or authentication of these persons, and would allow biometrics to be used to monitor movements, improve security and prevent unlawful acts.

Further adoption will also depend on public trust in biometric technologies and confidence in their security.

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