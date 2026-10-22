Safe from the first breath: how identity technology protects healthcare’s most vulnerable

A hospital is not one place

A maternity ward operates nothing like an emergency department, which operates nothing like a surgical suite. Each area has distinct access requirements, distinct risk profiles, and distinct populations of authorized users. Visitors, nurses, consultants, administrators, porters — all moving through the same building, all requiring different levels of access, with no margin for error.

In this episode, our character arrives at the hospital as his wife goes into labor. The nurse enters the maternity suite using a fingerprint scan — a biometric credential that doesn’t require fumbling for a card in an already emotionally charged moment. His doctor uses a smart card to enter the same room — the same credential that grants access to patient records, medication dispensaries, and treatment areas across the facility. Both interactions are natural, quick, and secure.

Biometric access in high-stakes environments

Biometric authentication is particularly well suited to healthcare settings. Unlike cards or PINs, biometric credentials cannot be lost, forgotten, lent, or stolen. In ward environments where hands are frequently gloved or occupied, contactless biometric readers can also be configured to minimize physical touchpoints — a meaningful consideration in environments where infection control is paramount.

HID’s biometric access solutions are designed to integrate with existing physical access control infrastructure, allowing healthcare facilities to layer biometric authentication into their access program without replacing the management platforms they already depend on. Staff can be enrolled once and authenticated consistently across an entire estate — different buildings, different wards, different sites — from a single identity record.

Protecting what matters most

The most resonant moment in this episode isn’t the birth itself — it’s what happens immediately after. As the baby is placed in the crib, a small tracking band is secured around its ankle. A matching band goes on the mother’s wrist. These aren’t just identifiers — they are the visible components of an integrated infant protection system.

HID’s patient and infant protection solutions use RTLS (Real-Time Location System) technology to continuously monitor the whereabouts of tagged newborns within the facility. If an infant moves toward an unauthorized exit point, or if the pairing between the infant band and the maternal band is broken, the system generates an immediate alert and can trigger automatic lockdown of relevant access points. In environments where the unthinkable must still be planned for, this layer of protection is not a luxury — it is a clinical and legal necessity.

A maternity ward should be a place of joy, not anxiety. The access infrastructure working quietly in the background is what makes that possible — biometric authentication, smart card controls, real-time infant tracking — all invisible to the people they protect.

For more information, visit HID.

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Article Topics

access control | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | healthcare | HID | smart card