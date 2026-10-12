Samoa opens market engagement for national digital ID system

Samoa is holding a virtual Early Market Engagement session to brief potential bidders for a National Digital Identification Information System (NDIDS).

The Samoan government is preparing a request for proposals (RFP) for the design, supply, installation and operational support of the new digital ID system. Funded by the World Bank under the Samoa Finance Sector Resilience and Development Project, the Samoa Bureau of Statistics (SBS) will lead the procurement.

The SBS will host an online information session on 15 October from 9:30 to 11:00am Samoan time. The RFP is expected in November pending World Bank approval.

SBS is encouraging participation from system integrators, identity technology and biometric providers and Samoan ICT companies. The outline of the project, the National Digital Identification Act 2024 and the system’s scope and procurement approach will be explained.

Registration is required to receive the meeting link. Firms must email nid@sbs.gov.ws by 14 October at 5pm Samoan time, listing their organization, country and up to two participants. The session will be listen‑only, with questions taken through the chat. SBS will share the presentation and recording afterward.

Once released, the RFP will be available free of charge on Samoa’s e‑Tendering Portal, where proposals will also be submitted. SBS notes that attending the EME has no impact on future evaluations and that all formal clarifications will be handled through the RFP process.

The procurement moves Samoa’s national digital ID project closer to implementation. More information on the EME can be found here.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | National Digital Identification System (NDIDS) | national ID | procurement | rfp | Samoa | World Bank