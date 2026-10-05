SecuGen Unity 20 fingerprint key gains FIDO2 certification

SecuGen is bringing its fingerprint technology into the hardware passkey market with a security key certified under the FIDO2 program.

The Unity 20 FIDO2 has received Authenticator Security Assurance Level 1 certification for the CTAP 2.1 specification.

The portable authenticator creates and stores passkeys and requires a fingerprint match on the key before authorizing sign-in. It can hold up to ten fingerprints and 255 passkeys.

“We built the Unity 20 FIDO2 with the same optical sensor as our highest-quality fingerprint readers,” says Won Lee, chief executive officer at SecuGen Corporation.

During sign-in, the key compares the presented biometric fingerprint with an enrolled template. A successful match allows the authenticator to respond to the website’s cryptographic challenge.

Unlike synced passkeys that can be made available across a user’s devices, the credentials remain on the Unity 20 FIDO2. The user carries the roaming authenticator between compatible computers.

FIDO Authenticator Security Assurance Level 1 is the baseline security certification required for FIDO2 authenticators and covers protection against basic, at-scale attacks. FIDO2 certification also requires conformance and interoperability testing.

The process tests conformance with the FIDO specifications, interoperability with compatible clients and servers, and protection against basic attacks that can be conducted at scale.

“FIDO certification gives our partners independent confirmation that the key meets FIDO security requirements and works with FIDO2 websites and identity platforms,” says Lee.

Unity 20 FIDO2 builds on the company’s U20-ASF biometric fingerprint platform and U20-A optical sensor.

The U20-A is FBI-certified for PIV/FIPS 201 and Mobile ID FAP 20 image quality requirements.

SecuGen says its Smart Capture technology helps the sensor acquire biometric fingerprints from dry, moist, aged, or scarred fingers and under bright lighting.

Fingerprint matching and template handling remain on the key, so biometric data is not sent to the computer, website or cloud.

The certification gives SecuGen a standards-based entry into the growing market for biometric hardware passkeys.

“Our reseller partners told us they needed a FIDO2 security key as more websites and identity platforms accept passkeys,” says Dan Riley, vice president of Engineering at SecuGen.

SecuGen is offering evaluation units to resellers and integrators and plans to make the product commercially available later in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Article Topics

biometric security key | biometrics | certification | FIDO Authenticator Certification | FIDO2 | SecuGen