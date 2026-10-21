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Signicat consolidates eIDAS compliance assessments under TÜV Austria

Digital identity provider replaces five conformity assessment bodies with one following a series of acquisitions
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Signicat consolidates eIDAS compliance assessments under TÜV Austria
 

Signicat has consolidated its eIDAS conformity assessments by appointing TÜV Austria as its single Conformity Assessment Body. The move is supposed to eliminate the fragmentation caused by past mergers and acquisitions.

The consolidation replaces the five different certification bodies that Signicat previously managed following eight recent acquisitions, including its 2022 purchase of Sphonic.

“Following a period of rapid growth and several strategic acquisitions, we found ourselves managing a fragmented and increasingly complex framework, with different CABs across Europe,” says Jon Ølnes, VP of Digital Identity and Regulation at Signicat.

Ølnes says the company decided to request information from Conformity Assessment Bodies and settled on TÜV Austria. The shift provides a clear, unified view of Signicat’s compliance status across all its services, especially for highly regulated sectors like banking and fintech.

The consolidation comes as conformity assessment bodies navigate changing requirements under eIDAS 2.0 and the emerging European Digital Identity Wallet framework. At ENISA’s Trust Services and eID Forum last year, TÜV Austria’s Boryana Uri highlighted gaps in implementing regulations and uncertainty over compliance details and timelines. She also pointed to opportunities for identity proofing providers as revised rules ease cross-border use of video and AI-based identification methods.

“Signicat’s decision to consolidate its eIDAS conformity assessments under the hat of TÜV Austria as a single CAB reflects the increasing maturity of the European digital identity market,” says TÜV Austria’s Clemens Wanko.

The partnership will also allow Signicat to combine eIDAS assessments with ISO and SOC2 certifications, with a gradual transition ensuring continuous service compliance. TÜV Austria already assesses Signicat’s identity proofing service.

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