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SITA pursues one-stop aviation technology model with latest acquisition

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
SITA pursues one-stop aviation technology model with latest acquisition
 

Airport biometrics provider SITA has agreed to acquire CAE’s Flightscape airline operations software business in a deal valued at US$500 million.

Flightscape provides software for flight planning, aircraft and crew management, operations control, ground coordination, and in-flight services. The systems are used by more than 90 airlines to manage flights across their networks.

SITA already connects airlines, airports, and other aviation partners through shared information. However, much of this data is separate from the systems airlines use to make operational decisions.

But the acquisition will give SITA access to Flightscape’s operational software to connect airline planning and control functions with information from across the aviation network.

“With Flightscape, our aim is to give an airline’s operations team and its partners across the industry the same information when plans change, so they can recover as one operation rather than as separate parts,” says Yann Cabaret, chief executive officer of SITA for Aircraft.

The agreement follows the recent acquisition of Collins Aerospace Airport Solutions. The business provides passenger processing, baggage handling, and airport operations technology, including biometric systems deployed at airports in Tokyo, Las Vegas and the Philippines.

The acquisition adds to SITA’s existing Smart Path platform, which supports biometric passenger identification from check-in through boarding.

In 2024, it acquired Materna IPS, adding self-service check-in kiosks, automated bag-drop equipment, and passenger processing systems. SITA also acquired Italian airport design specialist CCM to bring terminal design and interior planning capabilities into its business.

SITA has also been building its airline operations business through other acquisitions. In 2021, it acquired Safety Line, whose flight optimization technology helps airlines reduce fuel consumption and improve operational efficiency.

The company followed this with the acquisition of ASISTIM to add managed operations control services that airlines can use without maintaining all the capabilities in-house.

More recently, SITA acquired Big Blue Analytics, bringing its AI-powered OCC Assistant Manager platform into the business. The software helps airlines develop recovery plans when disruptions affect aircraft, crew availability, and flight schedules.

Flightscape adds airline planning and operations control software to these capabilities. SITA plans to connect the products in stages after the acquisition closes. But they have not provided information on a detailed integration schedule.

These acquisitions give SITA a larger role across airport and airline operations. The growing portfolio allows airports and airlines to obtain more of their technology and operational services from one provider.

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