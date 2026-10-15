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SITA scales up airport biometrics portfolio with Collins Aerospace deal

Reaches acquisition agreement for Collins Aerospace Airport Solutions with RTX Corporation
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Trade Notes
SITA scales up airport biometrics portfolio with Collins Aerospace deal
 

Collins Aerospace Airport Solutions has reached a deal to become part of SITA. The planned merger adds popular passenger processing, baggage handling and airport operations technologies to SITA’s large and growing portfolio of biometrics.

The acquisition follows SITA adding AI operational decision-making platform Big Blue Analytics in June. At the time SITA for Aircraft CEO Yann Cabaret described that acquisition as a first step toward the creation of a larger vision for an Intelligent Operations Control Center.

Collins Aerospace is a subsidiary of RTX Corporation, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies. Collins has deployed biometric solutions at airports around the world, including Tokyo, Las Vegas and the Philippines, and is planning to deploy biometric gates in Fiji.

SITA CEO David Lavorel says in the announcement that air transport industry growth demands coordination across each part of the traveller journey to prevent or quickly fix disruptions. By acquiring Collins Aerospace Airport Solutions, SITA expands its capabilities to meet that demand.

“Ask an airport what it wants from a technology provider, and the answer is a trusted partner,” says Nathalie Altwegg, SVP of airports at SITA. “That means understanding its environment, working closely with its teams, and being there when support is needed. This acquisition will strengthen our ability to do that for more customers across the industry.”

SITA is one of several major aviation industry players who have joined forces to lobby European policy-makers about responsible biometrics use in the travel industry. The company also acquired Materna IPS in 2024.

The transaction is subject to the usual closing conditions and is expected to close during the first half of 2027. The companies did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.

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