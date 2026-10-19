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Smart Africa moves cross-border digital ID interoperability toward live testing

Benin, Ghana and Rwanda prepare to test cross-border identity verification at air and land borders using connected national digital ID systems.
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Smart Africa moves cross-border digital ID interoperability toward live testing
 

Benin, Ghana, and Rwanda are preparing for real-world testing of cross-border digital ID interoperability after connecting their national identity systems through Smart Africa’s data exchange platform.

The initiative is part of the Smart Africa Data Exchange (SADX), unveiled in 2025 during the Transform Africa Summit in Guinea. Operating under the Smart Africa Trust Alliance (SATA), SADX aims to enable trusted cross-border identity verification and data exchange while allowing participating countries to retain control of their national systems.

No date has been announced for live testing.

Benin, Ghana, and Rwanda are now moving toward real-world testing with a pilot aimed at letting them verify each other’s national ID cards for cross-border travel. SADX seeks to create a trusted framework for digital ID interoperability and cross-border data exchange while preserving participating countries’ control over their own systems.

Announcing the development on its X account, Smart Africa wrote: “It is a key milestone for Africa’s cross-border digital ID interoperability and a concrete step towards a future where Africans can use their digital ID securely across borders to travel, work, study, and access services. Next stop: moving towards real world testing.”

The announcement comes about five months after representatives of the three countries met in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, to discuss how to advance the digital ID interoperability idea. It was a meeting of the SADX technical assessment mission, which aimed to assess infrastructure integration, PKI trust chains, and API contract issues.

The discussions addressed technical questions including which system receives the verification request, which node holds the certificate, and who owns incident response when something fails.

SATA was established in 2023, when six countries signed the declaration, signaling their intention to foster collaboration on personal data and digital ID interoperability, with one of the objectives being to streamline digital trade.

In a white paper, SATA outlined plans to test cross-border verification of national digital ID cards, including for air travel between Benin and Rwanda and at land border crossings between Ghana and Benin.

The SADX pilot is part of a wider push to make digital identity systems interoperable across Africa. West African governments have also been exploring regional digital ID interoperability, while ECOWAS member states are targeting a December deadline for mutual acceptance of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card at air, land and sea borders.

Unlike mutual recognition of a common regional credential, the Smart Africa initiative seeks to establish trust between separate national identity systems. The upcoming tests will provide an opportunity to assess whether those technical connections can support identity verification across borders.

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