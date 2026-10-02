Socure adds Google, Samsung mDL verification after US regulatory guidance

Socure has launched U.S. mobile driver’s license (mDL) verification in its DocV identity verification product, following federal guidance clarifying that banks can use qualifying government-issued digital credentials for customer identity verification.

ABI Research projects the U.S. mDL install base will grow from 21.7 million in 2025 to 143 million by 2030, when it expects 40 states to have implemented mobile driver’s licenses. 21 states currently issue mDLs and more than 8 million credentials are active.

Socure DocV remote presentation from Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet “allows the credential to be verified online with the issuing state standing behind it rather than inferred from a photograph of a plastic card.”

The system uses cryptographic credential validation as its starting point, verifying that a mobile driver’s license was issued by the state DMV, then layers device, behavioral and identity intelligence on top to assess the risk associated with the person presenting it.

“Mobile driver’s licenses represent a major shift in how consumers prove who they are online,” says Deepanker Saxena, head of document verification at Socure.

“We want organizations to be able to trust any credential a person shows up with, physical or digital, and pair that with device, behavioral, and identity risk signals so trustworthy users move fast and fraud gets stopped. Balancing the equation between trust and friction is an essential step to scaling consumer adoption within the U.S.”

Socure recently announced an extension of its partnership with Xcelerate Solutions, to support critical public sector mDL use cases for remote unattended identity verification under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Next Generation Identity Proofing program.

Article Topics

digital ID | Google Wallet | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mDL verification | Samsung Wallet | Socure