FB pixel

Socure adds Google, Samsung mDL verification after US regulatory guidance

Remote verification combines cryptographic validation of state-issued credentials with device, behavioral and identity signals
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Socure adds Google, Samsung mDL verification after US regulatory guidance
 

Socure has launched U.S. mobile driver’s license (mDL) verification in its DocV identity verification product, following federal guidance clarifying that banks can use qualifying government-issued digital credentials for customer identity verification.

ABI Research projects the U.S. mDL install base will grow from 21.7 million in 2025 to 143 million by 2030, when it expects 40 states to have implemented mobile driver’s licenses. 21 states currently issue mDLs and more than 8 million credentials are active.

Socure DocV remote presentation from Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet “allows the credential to be verified online with the issuing state standing behind it rather than inferred from a photograph of a plastic card.”

The system uses cryptographic credential validation as its starting point, verifying that a mobile driver’s license was issued by the state DMV, then layers device, behavioral and identity intelligence on top to assess the risk associated with the person presenting it.

“Mobile driver’s licenses represent a major shift in how consumers prove who they are online,” says Deepanker Saxena, head of document verification at Socure.

“We want organizations to be able to trust any credential a person shows up with, physical or digital, and pair that with device, behavioral, and identity risk signals so trustworthy users move fast and fraud gets stopped. Balancing the equation between trust and friction is an essential step to scaling consumer adoption within the U.S.”

Socure recently announced an extension of its partnership with Xcelerate Solutions, to support critical public sector mDL use cases for remote unattended identity verification under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Next Generation Identity Proofing program.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Latin America expands collaborative DPI push through CLARCIEV, 50-in-5

The Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) says it has signed a three-year agreement to serve as a technical advisor…

 

KOSA stalls in Senate as age assurance moves into online safety debate

The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) has again hit a congressional roadblock, leaving unresolved not only how far online platforms…

 

BSI seeks background removal technologies for new biometric benchmark

Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) is calling on developers to submit background removal technologies for a new benchmark…

 

Afghanistan issues 18.3M digital IDs as returnees face documentation barriers

Afghanistan continues to expand issuance of electronic national identity cards as millions of Afghans return from Pakistan and Iran without…

 

DPI 50 spotlights leaders shaping next phase of digital public infrastructure

Public learning platform Apolitical, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Future Council on GovTech and Digital Public…

 

South Africa unveils digital ID prototype, issues first credential

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber, has announced that the working prototype for the country’s smartphone-based digital ID has…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events