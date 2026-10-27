Socure launches Agent Intelligence to verify who’s behind AI agents

Socure has launched Agent Intelligence, a suite that detects AI agents, scores whether they should be trusted, and ties each one to the verified person or business that authorized it. The October 27 launch comes as major banks acknowledge growing difficulty distinguishing authorized AI agents from other automated activity in customer accounts.

Axios reported that major U.S. banks are detecting third-party AI agents inside customer accounts, some taking actions that appear independent of user instructions. Most of these agents arrive with the customer’s blessing and the customer’s password. To the bank, they look exactly like the customer. One executive told the outlet the industry struggles to distinguish one agent from another, let alone an agent the customer authorized from one that has gone rogue.

The banks’ response has been blunt. Morgan Stanley has begun blocking third-party agents, while JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citi are restricting them, and most institutions are moving toward read-only access of the kind already granted to budgeting apps. Executives concede they need a middle ground but have not said what it looks like. Socure is betting that the middle ground is an identity problem, and that it already holds most of the answer.

Three layers, two sides of the market

Socure describes Agent Intelligence as purpose-built for agents that cross a trust boundary when interacting with online services and applications. It comes in three layers that the company says go beyond simple Know Your Agent (KYA) tools.

Agent Detection spots and classifies AI agents in a service’s traffic, and is generally available today inside Socure’s Digital Intelligence offering. Agent TrustScore judges whether a given agent, and the action it is attempting, should be trusted; it is open to beta customers now. Agent Credential gives an agent verifiable proof of who it is, who it represents and what it may do, and is due to reach general availability in the second quarter of 2027.

A problem growing faster than defenses

The scale behind the launch is striking. Socure says daily requests from AI agents grew by more than 1,700 percent in the year to September 2026. The company also notes that nonhuman traffic now accounts for more than half of internet activity. McKinsey estimates that AI agents could mediate between $3 trillion and $5 trillion of global consumer commerce by 2030.

In Socure’s view, the banks’ current approach of treating this as a human-versus-bot problem and restricting access is a dead end. “Block them all and you block your next customer. Let them all in and you hand fraudsters the keys. The way out isn’t better bot detection. It’s knowing which human is on the other end of the agent, which is the same problem we’ve been solving for fourteen years,” said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure.

Socure divides the emerging Know Your Agent category into two camps. Edge vendors detect automation but know nothing about the person behind the action. Credential schemes verify an attestation but cannot evaluate the principal who issued it. Both, the company argues, answer what is making a request. Neither answers whose agent it is, or whether that person should be trusted.

Making the agent a known entity

Socure’s answer is to treat agents as nodes in the same global identity graph that already carries SocureID and a global device identifier, spanning more than 11 billion identity decisions a year.

The first layer, Agent Detection, identifies and classifies agentic traffic across web, mobile and API interactions, whether or not the agent declares itself. Rather than issuing a binary verdict, it returns a confidence score and reason codes, because control of a session can pass between a human and an agent partway through. Socure says the aim is to go beyond flagging automation and to persistently identify agents, so a relying party can decide whether to trust one rather than block it by default. In controlled lab testing, the company says named consumer agents including Muse and Instinct were identified with near-perfect accuracy across roughly 700 behavioral variables.

The second layer, Agent TrustScore, rests on the idea that each sensitive action needs its own trust assessment, even when the agent is tied to a legitimate person or business. The composite score draws on three categories of data. Identity covers who the agent is and who stands behind it. Authorization covers what it is permitted to do and whether the action falls within that permission. Risk covers what the principal’s and operator’s history indicates, including signs of replay or impersonation. The three are returned separately, so customers can weight them according to their use case, and then allow, limit, step up or deny the action under their own policy.

The third layer, Agent Credential, is a W3C Verifiable Credential that operators issue to their agents through Agent Registration. It binds the agent to a KYC- or KYB-verified person or business in Socure’s identity graph and carries evidence of delegated authority. Any site can verify the credential without calling Socure. Socure says cryptographic chaining and proof of possession help maintain credential integrity across delegation chains and protect against credential theft and replay.

Agnostic by design

Socure has deliberately made Agent Intelligence agnostic to agent type, presentation and credential issuer. A trust score that only worked for Socure-issued agents would be useless to a relying party, the company says, so TrustScore evaluates credentials from any issuer as well as agents that carry no credential at all. That design choice addresses the reality banks face today, where most agents arrive with nothing but a borrowed password.

For banks caught between blocking and read-only access, the pitch is a third option: let agents in, but know whose they are and judge each action on its merits. Whether that holds up will depend on evidence beyond Socure’s own lab tests, on whether agent operators adopt the credential once it ships in 2027, and on how regulators and courts eventually assign liability when an agent the customer trusted does something the customer never asked for.

Article Topics

AI agents | digital identity | identity verification | KYA | Socure