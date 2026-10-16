Socure Q3 growth reflects shifts in identity verification market

Socure, an identity verification, fraud prevention and risk intelligence platform, announced its third-quarter 2026 results on October 15, reporting $42.7 million in new bookings and more than doubling its customer count to over 6,000. Behind the results are several forces reshaping the identity verification market: AI is making fraud cheaper to scale and harder to detect; fraud increasingly follows customers beyond onboarding; digital wallets are changing how people prove who they are; and regulated, high-volume sectors such as crypto are pulling identity decisions into the flow of money itself.

Taken together, these forces are turning identity verification from a one-time check into infrastructure for establishing and maintaining trust across the customer lifecycle. Socure’s quarter shows how one IDV provider is positioning itself to capture that shift.

The quarter in numbers

The more than 3,000 customers Socure added in the quarter came with channel partner expansion, alongside growth within existing accounts. New and expanded customers included Binance.US, SoFi, Circle and Stellar, as well as an unnamed top-three investment management firm, three of the four largest payments platforms and a top-two prediction market operator.

The company renewed $34.2 million across 75 customers, reported logo churn of 0.4 percent and said it entered the fourth quarter tracking toward its year-end target of roughly $450 million in annual recurring revenue.

Socure closed Q2 with $364 million in ARR, up 63 percent year over year, and added 95 customers. Q3 therefore represents a sharp acceleration in customer additions, driven in significant part by channel expansion.

In August, Socure raised $156 million in strategic growth funding at a $5.2 billion valuation in a Summit Partners-led round and acquired agentic AI company Fravity. Product releases during Q3 included DocV Omega, RiskOS_Agents, country-aware phone and email risk scores, crypto integrations and mobile driver’s license verification.

AI fraud grows in scale

The most immediate driver is AI-enabled fraud.

Socure reported in August that AI-driven fraud attacks across its network had increased 8,000 percent over the previous year. Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s Deepfake Fraud Detection Market 2026 forecasts approximately 145 million deepfake fraud attempts globally this year, rising to nearly 335 million in 2028. Face and voice deepfake detection checks are forecast to more than double from over 6 billion to 12.2 billion over the same period.

The financial consequences are already significant. Fraudsters recently took €95 million ($108 million) from Fideuram, the private banking arm of Intesa Sanpaolo, by impersonating senior executives. The scheme began with a WhatsApp message purporting to come from Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina and was followed by a call using an AI-cloned voice mimicking a senior lawyer. The bank transferred funds to foreign accounts before discovering the fraud. Authorities have recovered about €53 million.

The attack targeted internal payment controls rather than customer onboarding, but demonstrates how AI can strengthen established fraud techniques by making impersonation more convincing.

AI-driven fraud also creates an investigation problem. Liminal data shows that 53 percent of banks spend at least an hour reviewing each alert, while 37 percent manually review more than 40 percent of alerts. As detection improves, more suspicious activity can mean more cases for already stretched investigation teams.

Socure’s acquisition of Fravity targets that bottleneck. Its technology, now RiskOS_Agents, uses specialized AI agents to gather evidence, investigate transactions and prepare cases for human review. Socure says RiskOS_Agents has reduced investigation costs by up to 80 percent in deployments, though the company has not provided independently verified results.

The acquisition follows Berbix for document verification, Effectiv for fraud decisioning and orchestration, and Qlarifi for real-time credit intelligence, extending Socure’s platform into investigation and resolution.

Fraud becomes a lifecycle problem

AI-enabled fraud does not stop once a customer passes onboarding.

A legitimate customer who proves their identity when opening an account can later have credentials compromised or the account taken over. Fraudsters can target authentication, recovery, profile changes and payments, with generative AI providing better tools to impersonate the legitimate customer.

Those interactions also carry different levels of risk. A routine login does not require the same assurance as account recovery from a new device or a high-value transfer.

Organizations therefore need to connect what they learned at onboarding with later signals from biometrics, devices, credentials, behavior and transactions. The question shifts from whether a person was trusted once to whether the person and activity can still be trusted as the relationship continues.

Lifecycle identity puts pressure on point solutions

That requirement exposes weaknesses in identity stacks assembled from disconnected products.

A sophisticated attack can combine synthetic personal information, manipulated documents, deepfake biometrics, compromised devices and abnormal transaction behavior. Organizations may use separate providers for each of those signals, creating weaknesses when attacks span multiple systems.

DocV Omega reflects Socure’s response. Rather than determining only whether an identity document is genuine, it combines document and biometric evidence with PII, phone, device, network, velocity and geolocation signals and Socure’s identity graph.

Socure says DocV Omega improves detection of synthetic document fraud, injection attacks and deepfakes by combining document verification with broader identity and risk signals.

The same challenge exists when little identity information is available. Socure’s new country-aware Phone RiskScore and Email RiskScore extend risk analysis to international transactions where an email address, phone number and device may be the primary signals available.

The value of an identity platform is moving from the accuracy of any single check toward its ability to connect signals across the lifecycle. Socure’s platform now extends from verification through detection and decisioning to investigation and resolution.

Digital wallets create a new identity model

While AI is changing the threat, digital wallets are changing how people prove who they are.

In September, FinCEN, the Federal Reserve Board, FDIC, OCC and NCUA confirmed that an unexpired government-issued verifiable digital credential can qualify as documentary evidence under Customer Identification Program requirements. Financial institutions must still have a reasonable belief that they know the customer’s true identity and conduct additional checks when there are indications of fraud.

Socure subsequently added mobile driver’s license verification to DocV, allowing eligible credentials from Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet to be cryptographically verified against issuing authorities during remote onboarding and step-up flows.

The federal government is moving in the same direction. Login.gov began accepting eligible mDLs from supported wallets in August. Xcelerate Solutions and Socure are supporting the integration under a five-year, $163 million GSA call order awarded to Xcelerate.

The model replaces part of the process of judging photographs of physical credentials with cryptographically verifiable digital credentials, while still combining them with identity resolution, fraud detection and behavioral signals.

As wallet adoption grows, reusable digital credentials can reduce the need to prove identity from scratch each time and provide an alternative to passwords and static physical documents without removing the need for fraud controls.

Crypto pushes identity into financial infrastructure

The opportunity for scalable identity infrastructure is particularly visible in crypto, where money moves quickly, volumes are high and businesses face substantial fraud and regulatory requirements.

Socure says it now serves four of the five largest U.S. crypto exchanges. Binance.US selected the company in September for identity verification, document and selfie verification, liveness, watchlist screening and fraud prevention.

Its integration with Circle’s Arc blockchain goes further.

Arc launched its public mainnet in September with more than 100 institutional and ecosystem builders. Socure’s RiskOS provides identity verification and fraud prevention in Arc Onramp, where users move from fiat currency into USDC. Different levels of identity assurance can be applied according to the user and risk scenario.

The integration brings identity closer to the movement of money rather than treating it primarily as a KYC check at account opening.

Speed makes that important. Settlement on Arc finalizes in under a second. Passing KYC establishes who opened an account, but not whether the same person remains in control when funds move later.

As crypto expands into stablecoins and payments, identity and risk controls have to follow activity beyond onboarding and operate at the speed of the financial systems they protect.

What to watch

Socure’s quarter shows the IDV opportunity widening along several fronts.

AI is increasing both attack volume and the investigation workload that follows. Fraud across the customer lifecycle increases the value of connecting signals that once sat in separate systems. Regulators are opening the door to verifiable digital credentials while keeping risk judgment central to identity decisions. High-speed financial infrastructure is pushing identity controls closer to the transaction.

The commercial question is whether IDV platforms can turn those forces into sustained growth.

For Socure, one measure will be how effectively its channel-driven expansion converts a much larger customer base into revenue. Another will be whether the breadth assembled through acquisitions — from document verification and fraud orchestration to credit intelligence and AI-powered investigations — creates an advantage over specialist providers and competing platforms.

Competition is already visible. In federal identity proofing alone, LexisNexis won $218 million in Login.gov awards in August.

Socure enters the fourth quarter targeting approximately $450 million in ARR. Reaching that target would provide another indication that the forces reshaping identity verification are translating into commercial demand for broader identity platforms.

Article Topics

digital identity | financial results | fraud prevention | Socure