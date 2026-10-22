Somalia enrolls citizens returning from Yemen for biometric national IDs

Somalia’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has begun issuing biometric national ID cards to citizens returning from Yemen to support their reintegration and access to public services.

NIRA made the announcement on October 21, stating that the exercise was carried out in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRI). The returnees are being hosted at a reception camp managed by the commission.

According to the ID authority, its Deputy Director General, Abdirahman Said Ahmed, visited the center recently where the returnees were being enrolled for biometric ID, and assured them that NIRA would facilitate access to identity services needed for their social and economic reintegration.

Somalia launched its biometric national ID system in 2023. NIRA says approximately two million people have been enrolled, with citizens encouraged to use the eAqoonsi mobile application for services.

There is a target to reach 15 million enrollments by 2029, an objective supported by ongoing efforts by NIRA to get the national ID integrated with many public services including banking, passports, and domestic travel.

Extending the biometric national ID to the Yemen returnees is part of Somalia’s identity inclusion efforts as authorities believe obtaining a national ID will help them engage with the service delivery infrastructure that the government is building for the wider population.

That infrastructure includes the planned launch of a unified digital government service platform, Halmeel, bringing together government services through a one-stop platform.

Details about this plan were discussed this week in an interview with Biometric Update, when Halmeel’s Director General, Mohamed Dubo, said they expect to bring together approximately 70 government services through a common interface.

He said the platform will cover services including passport and national ID issuance, business registration, driver’s licenses, vehicle documentation and education certificates.

Expected to be launched by the end of March 2027, the unified digital government platform will allow users to submit requests, track applications, and make payments for these public services.

Somalia’s initiative reflects broader efforts to use national identity systems to improve access to services for displaced populations, including Ethiopia’s Fayda programme and Namibia’s issuance of biometric ID cards to refugees.

This point was emphasized at the ID4Africa Annual General Meeting in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in May, where Dr. Patrick Eba, Deputy Director at the UNHCR’s International Protection and Solutions Division, called for the building of more inclusive identity systems that enable refugees and stateless persons to access essential services in their host countries.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | identity verification | national ID | NIRA Somalia | Somalia