Somalia plans unified digital government platform built around national ID

Somalia plans to launch a unified digital government services platform by the end of March 2027, with the national digital ID serving as the primary credential for accessing public services.

Mohamed Dubo, director general of the country’s Unified Public Service Delivery Center (Halmeel), told Biometric Update that the platform will connect government ministries, departments and agencies through a single interface while allowing participating institutions to retain their existing systems and responsibilities.

Halmeel is a government institution created by a Cabinet resolution of April 23. The body is intended, among other key responsibilities, to simplify access to public services, including the issuance of passports, national IDs, business registration, driver’s licenses, vehicle documentation and education certificates.

“This is a major opportunity for Somali people, both in the country and in the diaspora, to access government services with a single click. It will save them the many hours they currently spend traveling between different agencies, ministries, and departments that are scattered across the city or country,” Dubo said.

Halmeel is starting with a physical service center in Mogadishu and plans to open two more in the coming months. It also intends to expand to other regions after assessing the pilot.

The agency is also working to identify gaps in public service delivery as it prepares to transition from physical service centers to an integrated digital platform.

“When we launch the digital service delivery platform, all government service providers will be able to make their services available through the platform while retaining their own mandates and digital infrastructure. Connecting these systems to the Halmeel platform will facilitate service delivery, improve efficiency, and enhance government revenue generation,” the Halmeel director general explained.

The platform is expected to bring together approximately 70 government services initially, with plans to expand that number. Citizens will be able to submit requests, track applications and make payments through a common interface.

Dubo said Halmeel is identifying gaps in public service delivery and working with government institutions to upgrade their digital systems so they can securely provide services through the platform.

National ID to anchor government services

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) is a principal partner in Halmeel’s digital government implementation plan, Dubo said.

Halmeel is integrating its systems with NIRA, which has approximately 2 million people registered in its national identity database.

The national ID is the only identification document accepted at Halmeel’s service centers, meaning citizens without one must obtain it before accessing other services, according to Dubo.

“It will be the only recognized identification document for accessing services at the center. Anyone who does not have an ID card must obtain one first,” he added.

Somalia has been expanding the use of its national digital ID across public and private services, with NIRA targeting 15 million registrations by 2029.

Somalia’s national ID is also a key component of the World Bank-funded Somalia Productive, Resilient, and Inclusive Growth (SPRING) project, which supports the country’s broader economic development efforts through improvements to the business environment, financial system and access to finance.

Learning from Ethiopia and Kenya

“It is a new model in the region. Ethiopia established its MESOB one-stop-shop model at the end of 2025, while Kenya introduced its Huduma Centres much earlier. We are starting with the physical integration of services,” Dubo stated.

Halmeel has been modeled on Ethiopia’s MESOB and Kenya’s eCitizen platforms. Dubo noted that they are taking advantage of this to establish peer cooperation, given that their initiatives have similar mandates. “We want to learn from their experiences and avoid mistakes or strategic shortcomings that they may have encountered.”

“We also want to explore how we can learn from one another through South-South cooperation, particularly in technology, human capacity development, and the funding and financial resources required to operationalize and sustain this kind of agency.”

In September, Dubo and some of his collaborators met the MESOB team to establish contacts for a working relationship. In a LinkedIn post, Dubo said the discussions and the areas identified would provide the foundation for a structured and mutually beneficial partnership.

Building security and trust into digital government

As Somalia moves toward integrated digital public services, cybersecurity, data protection and secure information exchange will become increasingly important.

Dubo said Halmeel is partnering with Somalia’s National Communications Authority, which has developed a cybersecurity strategy and legislation governing digital security.

The agency is also working with the Somalia Data Protection Authority, which provides guidelines on how public and private institutions should use data to protect the privacy and confidentiality of citizens using these platforms.

The partnerships reflect the growing importance of security and trust in digital public infrastructure. For Halmeel, the challenge will be connecting government systems and expanding access to services while ensuring that identity verification, data protection and cybersecurity safeguards keep pace.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Halmeel | identity infrastructure | NIRA Somalia | Somalia