South Africa plans biometric asylum registration, tighter digital border controls

South Africa is preparing biometric registration for asylum applicants and expanded electronic border controls as the government responds to a Constitutional Court ruling on access to asylum procedures and pursues wider migration reforms.

The July ruling struck down provisions of the Refugees Act that had allowed procedural barriers, including the absence of an asylum transit visa, to prevent certain applicants from accessing asylum procedures.

The Department of Home Affairs plans to introduce an online intention-registration and appointment system for asylum applicants by November 10, 2026. The government’s broader registration plans include collecting biometric and identity information to verify applicants, prevent duplicate registrations and improve case tracking.

Registration receipts will include applicants’ biometric information and appointment details but will not constitute recognition of refugee status.

The government is also developing new electronic border-management systems. These would digitally capture travellers’ identity details, visa information and contact numbers. Authorities would then be able to send automated reminders before visas expire and improve compliance monitoring.

Identity traceability is another area of focus. Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the government is considering stricter SIM card registration rules for foreign nationals. In July, South African mobile operators began implementing stricter SIM registration measures to address identity fraud and improve compliance with existing regulations.

Kubayi also proposed requiring foreign nationals to provide passports when registering SIM cards, with measures to maintain identity traceability when phone numbers change. Authorities are also considering deactivating improperly registered SIM cards linked to criminal activity, as reported by IOL.

The measures form part of a broader effort to combat identity fraud, document fraud and abuse of the asylum system. The IMC has also proposed extending investigations into alleged irregularities at Refugee Reception Offices.

The IMC also warned against misinformation surrounding the Constitutional Court decision, stressing that it does not automatically confer refugee status or legalize unlawful migration. The government is separately pursuing plans to relocate refugee reception centres closer to border areas and modernize border infrastructure.

Article Topics

biometrics | border management | identity verification | immigration | SIM card registration | South Africa