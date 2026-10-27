South Africa’s bank network for issuing biometric IDs delivers 1M in 7 months

More than one million South Africans have obtained biometric Smart ID cards through the country’s banks in seven months, accelerating the replacement of fraud-prone Green ID Books.

The Department of Home Affairs launched the decentralized issuance model in March to accelerate the replacement of Green ID Books, 14.7 million of which are still in circulation. Home Affairs plans to stop producing Green ID Books on March 31, 2027, and withdraw their recognition as valid identification on March 31, 2028.

The new cards are intended to enable biometric verification of holders to confirm their eligibility for social benefits delivered by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

The milestone is a win for the Home Affairs @ home digital reform effort, according to a government announcement.

Home Affairs issued just over 4 million Smart IDs in 2025 and 3.4 million in 2024. About 2.7 million Smart IDs were issued between 2022 and 2023, Home Affairs said at the beginning of 2026. That means not counting Smart IDs issued directly by Home Affairs this year, there are now approximately 11.1 million Smart IDs issued in total.

South Africans were only able to register for and receive Smart IDs through 214 permanent Home Affairs offices when the Government of National Unity took power mid-2024, according to the announcement.

Home Affairs partnered with a series of banks earlier this year, including Absa in July, expanding the Smart ID service to 669 bank branches nationwide.

“This milestone serves as unequivocal proof that our focus on the wholesale digital transformation of all departmental processes is rapidly addressing long-standing challenges,” says Minister of Home Affairs Dr. Leon Schreiber. “Through this reform programme, we are transforming security, eliminating queues and paperwork, combatting identity theft, and redefining the efficiency of public service delivery – all at once.”

Schreiber says five-minute digital applications for Smart IDs and passports, along with home delivery, will be available at more than 1,000 bank branches within months.

The Minister was also the first person in the country to receive the national digital ID a month ago. The planned reforms also include an upgrade of the MyMzansi DPI platform, which the government announced a $9 million budget boost for last week.

Article Topics

biometric verification | biometrics | financial services | ID card | social protection | South Africa