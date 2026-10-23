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South Korea weighs changes to permanent identity numbers after data breaches

Regulators consider renewable identifiers as repeated leaks expose risks of linking personal information across services
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
South Korea weighs changes to permanent identity numbers after data breaches
 

Data breaches are mounting as AI enables new identity fraud techniques. In South Korea, a “Connecting Information” (CI) identifier functions much like a permanent identity number: once assigned, it is not ordinarily changed. But what happens when it is stolen?

Lawmakers are reevaluating the CI system amid mounting data security concerns and high-profile breaches, including reported CI leaks at seven companies within the past year.

Tracing one number across sites, fraudsters complete the identity puzzle

Per a report in Chosun Biz, a CI is “an 88-byte identification number created by identity verification agencies, such as telecommunication companies and credit card companies, by encrypting a Resident Registration Number.” The same number is used across websites, meaning leaks can be cross-referenced to match other personal data on record, building a complete profile.

Digital Today reports that the country’s Broadcast Media and Telecommunications Commission has pledged to look at legal reforms, including a right to request CI renewal, and a “validity-period system” under which CI is changed every one-to-three years.

But intention has not yet translated to action. As Chosun Biz notes, “although the review has been ongoing for nearly a year, no implementation plan has been finalized, and in the meantime, CI leaks have continued at companies such as TVING, CU Courier, and Woori Bank.”

Part of the reason for delays is the practical difficulty of the task; “since every site and institution using a CI must update member information simultaneously, it is not easy to make the change all at once.”

Linked system requires extra protection, and fast

Nonetheless, say critics, it must be done – and quickly. Periodic reissuance does not go far enough: the frequency of breaches demands a system in which CIs can be instantly renewed once compromised. The Chosun report quotes Hong Jun-ho, a professor in the department of convergence security engineering at Sungshin Women’s University. He says “CI requires a stricter protection system as it is not merely personal identification information, but continuous identification information that can identify and link the same person across various services.”

In democratized Korea, where culture is rooted in Confucian thought and respect for hierarchies, centralized data models have not aroused the same distrust that has led many countries to steer away from single-number systems.

Australia’s Digital Identity Act of 2024 bans “the use of a single identification number,” as a privacy protection requirement for government-certified digital identity service providers. Likewise, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) digital identity guidelines also require the use of different identification numbers for each service.

In Korea’s case, tech pressure may force policymakers’ hands, as linked single-number identifiers become easy prey for AI-equipped fraud professionals, and breaches continue.

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