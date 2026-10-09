Spanish regulator urges safeguards for municipal AI-powered video surveillance projects

Spain’s Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has warned two municipalities to put in place the necessary data protection safeguards before proceeding with AI-powered video surveillance projects they intend to implement.

The AEPD issued the warning in a press release on October 6, which comes amid growing use of AI to extract, classify and search identity-related information from surveillance footage.

In its statement, the AEPD said it reviewed documentation regarding the two projects, which include facial detection and recognition features in one case, and an automated search system for individuals in the other.

The agency said it does not oppose the use of AI in public-sector video surveillance, but its role is to ensure that municipalities demonstrate that each functionality they intend to implement has a legitimate purpose, is necessary and appropriate, and includes safeguards proportionate to the risks it presents to people’s privacy and other rights.

In the first project, the municipality intends to install new surveillance systems in municipal buildings and other restricted municipal areas. The footage would be managed and viewed centrally from local police facilities. However, the AEPD said the available documentation did not establish whether these facial detection and recognition functions would actually be activated or whether biometric data would be generated.

For the second project, 38 new cameras will be integrated into a video management system covering 124 existing cameras. This would include AI functions to detect people and vehicles, classify visual characteristics, generate metadata and search recordings from multiple cameras for a person matching selected attributes. The AEPD said the documentation did not make clear if this system would use biometric data to identify individuals uniquely.

The AEPD noted that apart from making clear the purpose, necessity of the systems and proportionality, the municipal authorities must also ensure data minimization, rules on data retention and access, a data protection impact assessment where required, and transparency.

According to the regulator, these requirements should cover the entire life cycle of the systems, from procurement, installation, configuration and maintenance to software and AI model updates, the addition of databases, and the introduction of new analytical functions.

The AEPD has previously challenged biometric deployments where it found data protection safeguards lacking and even imposed out sanctions in some cases.

Two years ago, it fined Spanish second-tier football club Burgos CF €200,000 (US$232,000) over fingerprint-based access to its stadium, a penalty later reduced to €120,000 (US$139,000) after the club acknowledged responsibility.

It also fined GSMA, the organizer of the Mobile World Congress in 2021, over an inadequate data protection impact assessment for a facial recognition system used at the event.

More recently, the AEPD fined Yoti in March for violations of the GDPR related to its handling of biometric data in its digital ID app, including invalid consent and excessive data retention.

Article Topics

AEPD | biometrics | data protection | facial recognition | Spain | video surveillance