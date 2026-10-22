Sumsub biometric liveness clears iBeta Level 3 PAD testing with zero spoofing errors

Sumsub‘s Liveness solution has been found compliant with Level 3 of iBeta’s Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) testing under the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard. During the evaluation, iBeta testers launched 900 presentation attacks across Android and iOS. They were given extensive preparation time and access to equipment such as hyper-realistic facial masks. Sumsub Liveness defended against every spoofing attempt. None of the attacks was classified as a genuine presentation, resulting in an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0 percent on both platforms.

The result completes Sumsub’s progression through all three iBeta PAD levels. The company first recorded 0 percent APCER against 1,500 presentation attacks at Level 1 in 2021, and repeated that result in a February 2025 retest of an updated implementation against 1,530 attacks. In March 2025 it moved to Level 2, again recording 0 percent APCER across 1,500 attacks using more sophisticated artifacts. The Level 3 testing was completed in September 2026.

“In this industry, standing still is the same as falling behind. The threat doesn’t pause while you figure out your response,” said Vyacheslav Zholudev, CTO and co-founder of Sumsub. “You have to move faster than the people trying to break your systems. Our mission is to build a digital world that is safe, inclusive, and accessible, and achieving iBeta Level 3 compliance reflects our commitment to providing robust fraud prevention technology.”

Why it matters

AI is putting advanced fraud techniques within reach of far more attackers. Sumsub’s Identity Fraud Report 2025-2026 found that deepfakes accounted for 11 percent of all fraud globally in 2025. The 2026 Deepfake Fraud Detection Market Report from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence describes losses that are accelerating. It forecasts deepfake fraud attempts more than doubling from 145 million in 2026 to over 334 million by 2028, and notes that deepfake use in biometric fraud attempts is rising 58 percent year on year. The costs are steep, with research from Regula cited in the report putting the average loss per voice deepfake incident at $600,000.

Level 3 is the most rigorous tier in iBeta’s framework, testing systems against sophisticated spoofs that take expert skill, time and resources to produce. Sumsub says the result independently validates that its technology can withstand expert-level presentation attacks while letting legitimate users pass smoothly.

Why buyers should look closely at the testing approach

A Level 3 confirmation is only useful if it matches how the buyer will actually deploy the technology. According to the confirmation letter from iBeta, one of only three labs globally accredited by NIST/NVLAP to evaluate biometric systems, Sumsub Liveness was tested through native browsers on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra running Android 16 and an iPhone 13 running iOS 16.6. The test used active liveness detection and ran from August 20 to September 17, 2026. Organizations integrating through a mobile SDK, using a passive flow, or serving customers on a wide range of devices should check how closely their setup matches these conditions.

The attack conditions matter too. Testers used sophisticated artifacts with cooperative subjects and had up to 56 hours per attack instrument. They conducted 150 attacks for each of three attack species on each of the two platforms, totaling 900 attempts. Buyers should ask which species were used and whether they reflect the threats they face.

Usability is the other consideration. Level 3 requires a Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) of 10 percent or below, but Sumsub’s actual figure appears only in the final report. A 10 percent BPCER means one in ten bona fide presentations was incorrectly classified under the test conditions, a potentially significant source of friction for users.

Who else has achieved it?

Sumsub joins Yoti, Incode and Shufti among the vendors publicly reported to have passed iBeta Level 3 PAD testing.

Implications and the importance of independent biometric testing

Independent testing gives buyers something marketing claims cannot: an accredited benchmark for evaluating biometric security against defined attack conditions. The Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence report observes that buyers are increasingly asking about ISO, FIDO, PAD and injection attack testing rather than accepting vendor accuracy claims at face value, making third-party validation a baseline for trust. A 0 percent APCER at Level 3 is a meaningful signal that a system can resist determined, well-resourced attackers using physical artefacts.

The open question is how well laboratory results hold up in the real world. The evaluation covers a specific backend release tested over a few weeks, while production environments involve thousands of device models, varied lighting and camera quality, and software that is updated continuously.

ISO/IEC 30107-3 covers presentation attacks, not injection attacks, where synthetic video is fed directly into the data stream. Vendors are also beginning to validate their liveness solutions against injection attacks, with testing under the European CEN/TS 18099 specification and work underway on the international ISO/IEC 254live56 standard. As more vendors validate against both attack types, buyers will have stronger, independently tested defenses to choose from.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric testing | iBeta | Level 3 PAD testing | presentation attack detection | Sumsub