Switzerland to launch optional biometric ID cards on November 2

Swiss citizens will be able to apply for a new biometric identity card alongside the existing non-biometric card, under a system that allows individuals to choose the document that best suits their needs.

The new card will be available through cantonal identity and passport offices as well as Swiss representations abroad from November 2. Just like the Swiss biometric passport, it contains a chip storing a facial biometric image and two fingerprints, providing additional protection against manipulation and counterfeiting.

Authorities said the fee for the biometric identity card will remain the same as for the current identity card, which means it will be CHF 65 for adults (US$79).

Since 2021, EU member states have issued only biometric identity cards for security reasons. While Switzerland is not a member state of the European Union, it is part of the Schengen Area allowing passport-free travel.

The country’s new card supports continued travel within the EU. The non-biometric Swiss identity cards issued before the change will remain valid for travel to the EU until their expiry date, subject to the proposed Bilaterals III framework.

A key feature of the Swiss approach is that citizens will retain a choice between two types of physical identity card. The biometric version is designed for those who travel within the EU or want a document that can be electronically read and verified.

The existing non-biometric identity card, which does not contain a chip or biometric data, will continue to be available for individuals who primarily need to prove their identity within Switzerland.

Authorities have also sought to clarify the distinction between the new biometric identity card and Switzerland’s planned electronic identity, or e-ID. While both relate to identity verification, they serve different purposes.

The biometric identity card is a physical identity and travel document, whereas the e-ID is a digital credential intended for online identification and access to digital services. Unlike the biometric card, the e-ID is not valid for travel. An official video is available explaining the variant identity cards.

Switzerland’s efforts are notable for maintaining multiple identity options for citizens. The country is taking a different approach from many EU states, where biometric ID cards have become the sole national identity document, as it continues to offer both biometric and non-biometric identity cards.

Article Topics

biometric data | biometrics | ID card | identity document | Switzerland | travel documents