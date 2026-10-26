Tanzania issues 23.7M national ID numbers as card collection challenges persist

Tanzania has issued 23.7 million national identification numbers (NINs), locally known as Jamii Namba, as it expands its biometric identification system to support access to public and private sector services.

The update was given recently by Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Ayoub Mohammed Mahmoud while speaking to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Security, according to state-owned outlet Daily News.

Mahmoud said Tanzania’s National Identification Authority (NIDA) had produced 21.526 million national ID cards, with 21.515 million reported as distributed. He stated that NIDA had also connected 152 public and private sector institutions to its database for biometric identity verification.

Other achievements reported by NIDA included adopting laser engraving technology for card production and upgrading 24 modules of its registration and identification system. Mahmoud told lawmakers these developments reflect Tanzania’s efforts to make national identification an infrastructure that can enable millions of citizens to access services.

Card collection headache

Despite progress in national ID enrollment, Tanzania continues to face challenges getting printed cards into the hands of their holders.

In September, Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi said about 2.02 million printed cards were still awaiting collection at NIDA offices. As reported then by Daily News, Katambi expressed concern over the uncollected cards, saying the credential is important for security and access to services.

The same month, the uncollected card issue prompted Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba to call for the development of a legally backed mechanism to remind people when their cards are ready, including possible penalties. At the time, he also urged institutions providing key services to speed up integration with the NIDA system to facilitate identity verification.

Last year, NIDA said many people did not collect their cards because they already had identification numbers that they considered sufficient to access certain services. The ID authority had previously threatened to suspend NIN use for those who ignored collection notices.

Tanzania is not alone in struggling to distribute physical identity credentials. In neighboring Uganda, authorities have reported about 5.4 million printed national ID cards awaiting collection, according to Daily Monitor.

In Malawi, the government recently launched a digital wallet, partly to reduce the costs and logistical challenges associated with physical card printing and distribution.

Tanzania advances second phase of digital ID project

The NIN numbers growth announcement comes as Tanzania pursues the second phase of its national digital ID project, supported by a loan from the Export-Import Bank of Korea worth an estimated $70 million.

There is also a broader digital transformation initiative under implementation in the country, the Digital Tanzania Project, funded by the World Bank since 2021.

As part of Phase II, Tanzania plans to add iris and facial recognition to the biometric modalities used by its national ID system.

NIDA has also been accelerating efforts to link its CRVS system with national ID.

Article Topics

Africa | digital ID | Jamii Namba | national ID | National Identification Authority (NIDA) | Tanzania