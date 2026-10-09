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TECH5 names Rahul Parthe CEO for next phase of digital infrastructure growth

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
TECH5 names Rahul Parthe CEO for next phase of digital infrastructure growth
 

Tech5 is putting co-founder Rahul Parthe in charge of operations as it seeks to bring its national digital infrastructure model to more countries.

Parthe, previously the company’s chairman and chief technology officer, has been appointed chief executive officer and will continue to direct its technology strategy.

Co-founder Machiel van der Harst is moving from chief executive officer to co-chief operating officer and will remain on the board.

“His architecture and vision are at the core of everything we deliver, and this is the right moment for him to lead the company into its next phase,” says Harst.

Parthe explained his vision for digital identity that empowers users through decentralized architecture in an interview with Biometric Update in 2023. He has led Tech5’s pioneering work on contactless fingerprint biometrics as part of that vision and key roles in the national digital ID programs of countries including Ethiopia, Honduras and Papua New Guinea.

Parthe has accumulated more than two decades of experience in biometric identity systems. Before co-founding Tech5, he held technical positions at Identix, L-1 Identity Solutions, and Morpho. At L-1, Parthe led the biometric solution delivered to India’s Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) for the Aadhaar program. His responsibility covered the multimodal backend used to detect duplicate enrollments.

He was also a chief architect of Indonesia’s KTP-el national identity system. The program enrolled and deduplicated 103 million people during its first year.

The company plans to continue building on projects that connect digital identity with trust infrastructure, credentials, payments, and access to public and commercial services.

From identity infrastructure to payments and services

Payments and service delivery are also becoming a larger part of the expansion Parthe will oversee. Tech5 says his priorities include developing payment rails and financial inclusion partnerships.

The direction builds on Tech5’s partnership with Visa. The companies have worked on Ethiopia’s FaydaPass wallet that connects the country’s digital identity program with the issuance of bank credentials and access to financial services.

In a 2025 discussion, Parthe argued that national digital identities and wallets create more value when connected with payments, government services, and cross-border commerce.

Tech5 also secured a multi-million-euro growth loan earlier in 2026 to support its geographic expansion and development of biometric and digital public infrastructure.

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