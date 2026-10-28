Texas sues OpenAI, Sam Altman over ChatGPT safety and age verification

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, accusing them of misleading consumers about ChatGPT’s safety, failing to protect children and violating state requirements for age verification and parental controls.

The lawsuit, filed October 23 in Collin County, seeks sweeping restrictions on ChatGPT’s availability to minors and independent safety reviews of new AI models.

Paxton’s office alleges that, “despite marketing itself as a safe and reliable tool, OpenAI has failed to protect Texans, including children, from the many harms of relying on its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT.”

The complaint alleges that ChatGPT lacks adequate age verification and parental consent mechanisms, and that its controls for parents do not meet the requirements of Texas’s SCOPE Act. The state argues that minors can access harmful content without sufficient safeguards.

Paxton to OpenAI: don’t cause Armageddon, and don’t lie to Texans

The AG’s complaint opens with a quote from Altman: “AI will probably most likely lead to the end of the world, but in the meantime, there’ll be great companies.”

The complaint goes on to accuse Altman and OpenAI of having “barreled ahead” despite the alleged dangers, while misleading Texans about the safety, accuracy and reliability of their products.

To stop OpenAI from potentially destroying the world, Paxton is invoking the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices–Consumer Protection Act (DTPA), alleging that OpenAI and Altman misled Texans about the risks of ChatGPT. The complaint also alleges violations of the Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment (SCOPE) Act, including failures to verify parental identity and relationships to minors, obtain required parental consent and provide adequate parental controls.

But Paxton is not content to let the legalese take care of the matter, instead taking aim at OpenAI for a “careless introduction of ChatGPT to Texas and the world” by listing the damage it has wrought.

“Mass shooters have been aided and abetted in deadly rampages, vulnerable people have been encouraged into suicide, professionals have suffered public humiliation, users have lost critical thinking skills, and minors have become addicted to a tool that fakes human compassion to collect their data with no parental oversight,” says the AG’s release. “This litany of harms is driven by the company’s insatiable quest to win the AI arms race and amass large fortunes, despite knowing the dangers of ChatGPT.”

Texas seeks to hold Altman personally liable

The complaint seeks to bar ChatGPT from being offered to minors in Texas and prevent new AI models from being released to Texas users without safety approval from a court-approved independent evaluator. It asks for civil penalties of $10,000 per violation of its consumer protection law.

The complaint specifies that “Texas also seeks to hold Altman personally liable for the harm he has caused Texans through his direct involvement in the conduct alleged as founder and CEO of OpenAI, and the deceptive statements he has personally made regarding his firms’ products.”

Politico quotes a response from OpenAI spokesperson Jason Deutrom, who says “governments have an important role to play in setting robust safety standards for AI, and we’re committed to working with Texas and other states on advancing pragmatic AI policies that apply to the entire AI industry – not just one company.”

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age verification | chatbots | ChatGPT | lawsuits | OpenAI | Texas | Texas age verification