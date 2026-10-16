Thales and Badge team up to tackle AI agent authorization with biometrics

Enterprises are faced with a situation in which they cannot answer reliably whether the user in a given session is in fact a real person or an AI agent, Badge says. The company’s answer to this problem is the release of Thales Privacy Preserving Biometrics by Badge.

The software provides biometric binding with an audit trail for non-repudiable proof of human presence to actions. An AI agent can hold the user’s credential, with requests for consent to share their data or carry out an action sent to the user for biometric authorization. The biometric scan and the derived key are destroyed after each authentication to protect user data against breaches. The biometric audit trail is compliant with eIDAS 2.0 and the EU AI Act, according to Badge’s announcement.

Without such an audit trail, organizations are already treating AI agents using credentials as if they are the people the credentials were issued to, with the authority to act and grant consent. This is particularly a problem at the account recovery process and as the session continues after authentication.

Reliance on legacy credential systems based on SMS OTPs, helpdesk recoveries and repeated identity verification contributes to fraud losses, helpdesk costs and user abandonment, the partners say.

Thales Director of IAM Business Acceleration Marco Venuti says the capabilities of the Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform to manage complex identity requirements across various processes and industries “makes it the ideal to integrate Badge Inc.’s unique ‘identity without secrets’ approach that uses fuzzy extraction, a cryptographic method that consistently derives a secure key from biometric data, eliminating the need to store passwords or personal information.”

“Trust needs to be anchored in something physical, a HSM, a human, a company, etc. Agentic trust is no different, but is more challenging due to agents’ autonomous nature,” says Dr. Charles Herder, co-founder of Badge. “Agents further increase complexity of traditional authorization solutions, as agents are not single-purpose and their utility grows superlinearly with the number of systems they may interact with. Badge provides the cryptographic key that provides the root of trust for that machine or human.”

Article Topics

AI agents | authorization | Badge | biometric binding | biometrics | Thales Digital Identity and Security