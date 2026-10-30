Thales, Cyshield join forces on Egypt’s biometric border and passport plans

French identity giant Thales and Egyptian firm Cyshield have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on biometric border management and electronic passport systems in Egypt.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed recently, according to a Thales announcement, which states that the partnership also intends to source for more projects and digital transformation initiatives in different other markets across the Middle East and Africa.

According to the firm, the border management project has to do with the building of biometrics-based infrastructure, including the installation of entry and exit biometric digital gates which are known to be streamlining airport processing around the world. Other aspects include back-end port management systems, front-end applications linking all ports into one integrated system, as well as border intelligence for risk assessment involving over 32 air, land, and sea border points across Egypt.

The project is framed as tourism infrastructure modernization as much as border security, as authorities say it will support Egypt’s target of welcoming 30 million tourists by 2030.

The second area of collaboration covers electronic passport issuance and data-recording systems to support Egypt’s planned nationwide e-passport rollout. Electronic passports use contactless chips to store identity information and biometric data.

Border management increasingly involves interconnected systems which can potentially help authorities easily verify travellers, process arrivals and departures, and coordinate information across border facilities.

Commenting after the MoU, the CEO of Thales Egypt, Sharif Barakat, described the new deal as another important step in their collaboration with Cyshield. He added that combining their expertise will help them “deliver secure, seamless, and scalable joint solutions that support Egypt’s national priorities.”

In his own remarks about the partnership, the CEO of Cyshield, Dr. Mustafa Issa, said it will enable them to deliver the best digital solutions, not only in Egypt but to many other markets.

He cited Cyshield’s market strengths, mentioning that it has so far executed more than 350 successful projects, thanks to a team of over 1,000 experts in the fields of digital solutions, data science, and cybersecurity. “While our solutions currently serve key markets in the Middle East and Africa, our next strategic objective is to expand into global markets as an international technology provider,” Issa said.

Thales says it has operated in Egypt for more than 50 years, delivering several digital transformation projects for the government, in collaboration with local partners. The company has also delivered dozens of national ID, biometric passports and border related infrastructure projects in different parts of the world.

Thales and Cyshield have collaborated in the past. The former previously provided the eSIM management platform that enabled Cyshield to launch Egypt’s first eSIM connectivity service.

Article Topics

biometric passport | border management | Egypt | Thales Digital Identity and Security