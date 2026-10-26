Toppan Security’s Photo ID data model passes Fime ISO compliance testing

Toppan Security has completed independent compliance testing of its Photo ID data model against an international standard for mobile digital identity documents. Fime conducted the testing on both iOS and Android.

Fime tested the Photo ID data model used in Toppan Security’s applications against ISO/IEC TS 23220-4:2026 Annex C. The annex defines data objects, namespaces and encoding rules for mobile identity documents (mDocs). Photo ID credentials can include data derived from a passport chip, including a facial image suitable for biometric matching.

The broader mDoc standards framework also supports selective disclosure and defines interfaces connecting mobile identity applications, readers and issuer infrastructure.

Toppan Security VP for Digital Solutions Fabrice Jogand-Coulomb notes the increased confidence that independent testing gives governments and partners that digital identity implementations are consistent with the recognized standards.

“As a partner in Aptitude, one of the European Union’s Large Scale Pilots for the European Digital Identity Wallet, we are involved in use cases from check-in to payment,” says Jogand-Coulomb. “In its travel pilots, Photo ID is used to create digital credentials from passport data. Alongside the mobile driving license, Photo ID is emerging as a key international digital credential, with applications extending well beyond the EU.”

Real-world experience and a Fime first

The Philippines’ eGovPH national digital ID wallet launched in 2023 and subsequently integrated HID Global’s mobile ID management platform, before HID’s identity business was acquired by Toppan. The acquisition gave Toppan experience with ISO-compliant mobile ID deployments.

Toppan says its software supports the entire lifecycle of Photo ID-style digital identities, from issuance with national identity programs to storage in the Toppan Wallet and Toppan SuperApp and verification with the Toppan Verifier. Behind these sits the Toppan Verifiable Credential (VC) Mobile SDK, which was used in the Fime testing and has been deployed in live programs for Photo IDs and other credentials, such as mobile driver’s license (mDL).

“Toppan Security is the first company to complete Fime’s Photo ID data model testing — on both iOS and Android,” says Steve Pannifer, SVP of Digital Identity at Fime. “The successful completion of testing and the inclusion of the testing implementations on Fime’s public list of tested digital identity products provide governments, issuers and ecosystem partners with confidence to adopt Photo ID products that are proven interoperable.”

Article Topics

digital ID | Fime | ISO 23220 | ISO standards | mDoc | Toppan Security