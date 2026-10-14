Toss expands facial recognition payments to department stores, cinemas

South Korea’s Toss is expanding its Facepay facial recognition payment system beyond convenience stores and cafes into department stores and cinemas, while introducing smaller merchant hardware and exploring links between biometric authentication and stablecoin payments.

Toss takes Facepay into department stores and cinemas

According to Seoul Economic Daily, Toss recently marked its first-ever Facepay department store deployment by offering a half-price discount on select purchases paid for with Facepay at Hyundai Department Store’s Sinchon branch. It has plans to roll out the technology at more stores, and partner with more brands on promotions.

Going beyond the retail shopping experience, Digital Today reports that Toss has partnered with cinema chain CJ CGV to launch Facepay facial recognition payment at movie theaters for tickets and concession sales, via the kiosk-mounted Toss FrontCam.

New Toss Terminal centralizes functions in a small package

Toss has also introduced the clerk-facing Toss Terminal 2, which reduces the footprint of its predecessor by approximately 40 percent while combining payment processing, receipt printing and sales tracking in a single device.

It complements the Toss Front customer-facing biometric terminal and scanner, and the Facepay app, to enable end-to-end face payments, which have taken off in South Korea.

Toss explores linking Facepay to stablecoin payments

Toss has also partnered with Gwangju Bank to successfully execute a proof of concept for stablecoin payments using QR codes, mobile banking apps and Toss Place merchant terminals. According to a post from Crypto.news, the payment process allows customers to scan merchant QR codes and transfer stablecoins directly between digital wallets. For now, the pilot only supports QR codes, but further trials are planned, and Toss says it is reviewing how to layer Facepay authentication into the system.

The proof of concept is part of a broader effort to bring blockchain-based payments into the Toss ecosystem. According to the Korea Herald, Toss Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Solana Foundation to explore blockchain-based financial infrastructure for cross-border payments.

In August, stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group, Inc. signed an agreement with Toss to explore USDC-based payment services, digital wallets, and programmable payments enabled through blockchain technology.

Toss reports a user base equivalent to approximately 60 percent of South Korea’s population. As of January 2026, one million people had registered for Facepay.

That month, Toss parent Viva Republica submitted Facepay’s liveness detection technology for third-party testing against the ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection standard through Korea’s Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA).

Article Topics

biometric payments | biometrics | face biometrics | POS | retail biometrics | Toss