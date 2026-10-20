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TransUnion adds synthetic identity fraud, credit washing risk scores

New FCRA-governed scores help lenders identify fraud risks and explain adverse credit decisions
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
TransUnion adds synthetic identity fraud, credit washing risk scores
 

TransUnion has launched synthetic identity fraud and credit washing risk scores designed to help lenders identify potentially fraudulent applications and provide explanations for adverse credit decisions.

The scores are intended for use in credit decisions governed by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), with reason codes that lenders can use when declining applications. Risk management platform Oscilar is the first to integrate the new products, according to TransUnion.

“Synthetic identity fraud and credit washing present unique challenges because they can conceal risk behind seemingly legitimate consumer profiles,” says James Garvert, executive vice president of global fraud at TransUnion.

The new products enable lenders to provide consumers with reason codes when credit applications are declined due to risks associated with synthetic identity fraud or credit washing, according to the company. TransUnion has partnered with Oscilar, whose risk management platform is the first to integrate the new scores.

“TransUnion’s adverse-actionable scores give lenders a reason they can cite, and Oscilar puts that reason on the same decision and notice as the credit reasons,” says Neha Narkhede, cofounder and CEO at Oscilar.

Synthetic identity fraud, which blends real and fabricated personal information to create identities that can be used to obtain credit or financial services, is an increasing risk. According to TransUnion research, lender exposure to synthetic identity fraud was estimated at $2.4 billion as of June 2026.

TransUnion said the new scores aim to help identify risks linked to both synthetic identities and credit washing, a practice in which negative credit information is suppressed or removed from a consumer’s credit record.

The company cited its analysis showing that consumers whose charge-offs were suppressed through credit washing were 3.5 times more likely to charge off a newly opened account within a year. Among consumers classified as super prime, the likelihood was reported to be ten times higher.

The scores draw on TransUnion’s data, analytics and identity intelligence capabilities, which look to provide lenders with additional insight into fraud-related risks during the credit decision-making process. “By bringing advanced fraud intelligence into explainable, FCRA-governed decisioning, we’re helping organizations uncover threats that might otherwise go undetected, make more confident decisions, and mitigate potential financial losses,” Garvert says.

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