Travel industry players unite to chart ‘Responsible Biometrics’ path for regulators

Major players in Europe’s travel industry are joining forces to push for the European Union’s Digital Omnibus to adopt technology-neutral rules supporting voluntary and secure biometrics use and passenger choice in travel. Biometrics and travel industry groups launched the Responsible Biometrics Travel Industry Coalition on Thursday.

Idemia Public Security, Amadeus, SITA, Airports Council International (ACI) Europe and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) are founding members of the coalition. Amadeus is currently working through regulatory approvals to acquire Idemia PS and its subsidiaries in a deal worth 1.2 billion euros (roughly US$1.4 billion).

Representatives to the coalition include ACI Europe’s Director General Olivier Jankovec, Amadeus SVP of Industry Affairs Global Development Fernando Cuesta, IATA SVP External Affairs Thomas Reynaert, Idemia Public Security SVP of Corporate Relations Lisa Shoemaker and SITA SVP of Borders Pedro Alves.

The coalition cites the finding from IATA’s 2025 Global Passenger Survey that 74 percent of travellers are willing to share biometric data instead of handing over a passport or boarding pass as evidence of the opportunity biometrics present for faster airport processes and more efficient use of existing infrastructure.

“EU policymakers have the opportunity to put Europe in the global lead on biometric regulation,” the group says in a statement accompanying its launch announcement. “The benefits of the latest technologies are clear: they can protect passenger data privacy and open a more seamless and efficient travel process. This will enhance the region’s overall competitiveness. At the same time, biometric journeys should always be based on passenger choice and voluntary participation.”

The EU’s Digital Omnibus is intended to harmonize a series of existing laws and regulations, including the AI Act and GDPR.

A Manifesto for Responsible Biometrics

The coalition’s six-page Manifesto, “Advancing Responsible Biometrics in Europe” says EU regulators should reaffirm consent as a legal basis for biometrics use in travel and ensure consistent interpretation of GDPR across member states. They should also keep the regulatory framework technology-neutral and establish experimentation initiatives, according to the Manifesto.

Interpretations of GDPR, particularly Spanish regulator AEPD’s view of how choice and the privacy regulation intersect, have recently arisen as a potential stumbling block for EU ambitions including the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

Traveller choice, privacy and security by design and “innovation through sound and controlled experimentation” are identified as the three pillars of responsible biometrics.

Europe’s travel industry dealt with prolonged delays at many airports over the summer amid partial implementation of the EES border control system, leading IATA to urge policy-makers to extend exemptions for the program’s biometrics collection requirements.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | Amadeus | Europe | Idemia Public Security | International Air Transport Association | responsible biometrics | Responsible Biometrics Travel Industry Coalition | SITA