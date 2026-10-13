Trulioo, Fiserv partner to streamline global identity and business verification

Trulioo is partnering with Fiserv to support identity and business verification for merchant onboarding and underwriting across international markets.

Fiserv can utilize Trulioo’s verification solutions to support customer onboarding and underwriting processes. These typically require organizations to verify individual identities and confirm the legitimacy of businesses using multiple data sources and compliance checks.

It’s a process that can become more complex as companies expand internationally. “Global growth should not require businesses to rebuild their verification processes market by market,” says Vicky Bindra, Trulioo CEO.

The partnership looks to help organizations apply more consistent verification processes across different jurisdictions while accommodating local regulatory and operational requirements.

Fiserv Global Chief Product Officer for Merchant Solutions Sanjay Saraf said businesses require onboarding and identity verification processes that can scale with international growth without increasing operational complexity.

Trulioo has gotten big, fast. The digital identity company, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, has stormed the North American market over the past two years, and continues to roll out new products to support the full identity lifecycle.

Trulioo has reportedly seen 1,996 percent growth in U.S. Know Your Business (KYB) transaction volume since 2023, with a 102 percent year-over-year increase.

That growth has fueled a 134 percent increase in U.S. verification volume across the Trulioo unified identity suite, which has processed more than 20 million transactions for U.S. customers in 2025.

Article Topics

digital company ID | Fiserv | identity verification | KYB | regulation | Trulioo