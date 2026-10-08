Trump Mobile breach exposes customer data as earlier security failures resurface

A cybercrime group published personal information belonging to 3,615 Trump Mobile users and claims it breached the wireless service through a computer used by an employee of Liberty Mobile Wireless, which provides much of Trump Mobile’s underlying technical infrastructure.

The disclosure is the second independently corroborated exposure of Trump Mobile customer information in five months and follows a previously unverified September claim by another extortion group that it had obtained data on roughly 4,000 Trump Mobile users, including eSIM QR codes.

The newly published dataset includes names, email addresses, phone numbers, home addresses, and order information. Cybernews researchers who examined samples said the information appeared legitimate and was not linked to previously known breaches.

A newly emerged cybercrime operation calling itself BYOD claimed responsibility for the intrusion and published the data on its leak site. The group described the records as personally identifiable information, accompanied by unspecified “telecom details.”

BYOD told reporters that it gained initial access through a Liberty Mobile employee whose computer was infected with remote-access malware.

The attackers said the account initially gave them only limited ability to look up prepaid telephone numbers, but they later discovered exposed Trump Mobile subdomains, moved into those systems, and exfiltrated customer data.

The group also claims it still has access to a Trump Mobile administrative dashboard. It told International Cyber Digest that neither Trump Mobile nor Liberty Mobile was using multi-factor authentication on the systems involved.

No public forensic evidence has yet established the intrusion path, the absence of multi-factor authentication, or BYOD’s claim that it retains access.

Neither Trump Mobile nor Liberty Mobile had publicly explained the incident as of Wednesday, and neither had responded to multiple news organizations seeking comment.

The claimed path through Liberty Mobile is significant because Liberty does far more than provide wholesale network access for the Trump-branded service.

Trump Mobile is legally operated by T1 Mobile LLC and functions as a mobile virtual network operator rather than owning a nationwide cellular network.

The companies are also closely connected through ownership and management. In February, The Verge reported that Trump Mobile executives Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, and Pat O’Brien also identified themselves as owners of Liberty Mobile.

Hendrickson said that Liberty supplies the engineering staff and carrier relationships needed to operate the wireless service.

That arrangement means a compromise at Liberty could provide a route into systems containing Trump Mobile subscriber data without requiring an attacker to penetrate the infrastructure of the major cellular carrier whose network ultimately carries the traffic.

There is no indication that the underlying national cellular network was compromised.

This month’s disclosure follows an earlier, still unresolved ransomware claim involving nearly the same number of Trump Mobile users.

On September 23, an extortion operation called EndZone added Trump Mobile to its dark web victim site. The group claimed it had information associated with about 4,000 users and specifically asserted that the material included personally identifiable information and eSIM QR codes.

The claim has not been independently verified, and Trump Mobile has not publicly confirmed that incident.

The similarity between EndZone’s claimed roughly 4,000-user dataset and the 3,615 records now released by BYOD raises the possibility that the two claims could be related, although there is not enough evidence to establish that.

The Register reported that security researcher Dominic Alvieri believed the two disclosures appeared to stem from the same original breach, but that assessment has not been independently established.

Trump Mobile was already dealing with a substantial data security problem months before either group appeared.

In May, the company acknowledged that a flaw associated with a third-party platform had left customer information accessible on the public internet. The information included names, email addresses, mailing addresses, telephone numbers, and order identifiers.

Trump Mobile said at the time that there was no evidence that its network or infrastructure had been penetrated and that financial data and communications content were not exposed.

Independent researchers found that Trump Mobile’s preorder system could be queried to retrieve customer records. Reporting at the time indicated that the underlying database contained roughly 27,000 to 30,000 order or checkout records, including information from some people who began the ordering process but never completed a purchase.

This month’s incident is different. The May exposure resulted from publicly accessible web data, while BYOD says the latest records were deliberately stolen after compromising Liberty Mobile and moving into Trump Mobile systems.

The nature of the “telecom details” contained in the new dataset could also determine whether the incident triggers additional federal telecommunications privacy obligations.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules require telecommunications carriers to take reasonable measures to protect customer proprietary network information (CPNI) against unauthorized access.

CPNI can include information about the telecommunications services a customer purchases or uses, rather than merely ordinary contact information.

When a carrier reasonably determines that CPNI has been breached, FCC rules require it to notify the U.S. Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation as soon as practicable and no later than seven business days, followed by customer notification after the prescribed law enforcement process is completed.

It is not yet known whether the Trump Mobile records contain information that legally qualifies as CPNI, which entity controlled that information, when Trump Mobile or Liberty first became aware of the intrusion, or whether any required breach notifications have been filed.

The FCC has previously held major carriers responsible for protecting customer information kept by outside providers.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | data privacy | ransomware | telecom