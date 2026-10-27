Trust Stamp targets Nigerian biometric ID programs with 3-year BLIP deal

Trust Stamp has signed a three-year, multi-million-dollar technology services and data sovereignty agreement with BLIP Limited, a Nigerian provider of national-scale digital registration and certification platforms for the Nigerian government.

According to a release, the deal will see Trust Stamp provide AI-Powered identity tools for government programs in Nigeria, using its patented Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) technology, which converts biometric and other identifying data into tokens designed to protect the underlying personal information.

The company expects to exceed one million enrollments within the first year of roll out.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner calls the agreement “a significant milestone in our African growth strategy and one of the largest deployments of our technology to date.”

“Governments across the continent are looking for identity infrastructure that is secure, scalable and sovereign, and our partnership with BLIP demonstrates how our privacy-preserving technology can support programs reaching tens of millions of people,” Genner says.

Jonathan Patscheider, Trust Stamp’s SVP, says the company is seeing strong demand for the model across the region, and sees the Nigerian partnership as a foundation to build on.

Trust Stamp has been in discussions with the Nigerian government since February, regarding the potential to work together on digital trust to underpin efforts to grow a trillion dollar digital economy by 2030.

Tech sovereignty a priority for governments in Africa

Per the release, the Trust Stamp-supported system will be deployed in a customer-hosted environment, “ensuring that all project data remains under Nigerian control and is processed in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.”

Freeman Musa Yusuf, managing director and CEO of BLIP Limited, notes how tech sovereignty is a factor in decisions about national infrastructure. “Africa must not merely consume the technologies that shape its future; we must build, govern and deploy the infrastructure that enables our people, institutions and economies to thrive,” he says, calling the partnership with Trust Stamp “an important step in that direction.”

“For Nigeria, this is an opportunity to strengthen local ownership and control over critical digital infrastructure. For Africa, it demonstrates the potential of partnerships that combine global innovation with strong African implementation capability.”

Africa leveraging tech to reset global dynamics

As Africa continues to develop its digital identity ecosystem, shared frameworks and networks are becoming an essential feature. BLIP and Trust Stamp are explicit in offering “a sovereign technology model with relevance to other African markets.”

As a reflection of “a broader opportunity for African technology companies to work with global technology innovators while developing local capacity, strengthening institutional trust and supporting the continent’s digital transformation,” the deal is yet more evidence of the rapid digitization of economies in Africa, and more reason to believe digital transformation could be an equalizing force in terms of global influence, power and sovereignty.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | BLIP | data sovereignty | digital identity | identity verification | Nigeria | Trust Stamp