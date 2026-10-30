Türkiye plans digital ID wallet pilot for 2027 as age verification expands

Türkiye plans to develop a national digital identity wallet prototype in 2027, initially supporting identity documents and academic diplomas, with testing planned at a university.

A mention of the wallet initiative appears in the country’s 2027 Presidential Annual Program, published in the Official Gazette on October 27.

According to the plan, the wallet will hold basic identity documents and academic diplomas, and a pilot is planned with an unnamed university. The project will prioritize public employees, although a timetable for wider public availability has not been announced.

Leading the project is the country’s Cybersecurity Presidency, which is working with the Ministry of Interior and other government agencies responsible for different aspects of the country’s digital transformation.

e-Devlet expands services and age verification

Alongside the wallet prototype launch is a plan to expand the digital government gateway, e-Devlet, by integrating more services, including common payment applications and identity verification tools.

Its targets for 2027 include at least 71 million registered users, an estimated 10,000 services, and 7,500 mobile services.

As of last month, authorities announced that e-Devlet provided 9,436 services from 1,130 institutions and organizations, including government agencies, local councils, universities, as well as private institutions. In February, the platform had surpassed 68 million users, with 33.9 million authenticating via SMS passwords and 30.9 million through domestic password envelopes.

The move to expand the platform comes as Türkiye is banking on it for wider use of its national digital ID in attribute verification.

This month, it introduced regulations that will require social media platforms to verify users’ ages through the e-Devlet portal.

From November 1, social media platforms covered by the regulation will be prohibited from offering accounts to children under 15. New users will have to verify their age through e-Devlet, while existing accounts must be verified by March 31, 2027.

Authorities say the system uses an age token model designed around data minimization which communicates whether someone satisfies the relevant age threshold without disclosing any more details about their personal identity.

Age verification for Tobacco purchase

A similar age verification plan is coming up, as announced by the country’s Minister of Health, Kemal Memişoğlu, earlier this month. He said the measure would require anyone who intends to buy tobacco to confirm if they have attained the legal age of 18.

Concerns about data protection and privacy have since been raised, but the government has clarified that it is looking for a system that would protect privacy and personal data while making age verification easier, according to Daily Sabah.

Dubbed the Electronic Sales and Age Verification System, the draft model would have customers present a QR code generated by the relevant public authority and scanned using their phones, as reported by Hurriyet Daily News.

The system would cross-check the code against the buyer’s Turkish identification number to confirm whether they have reached 18, without giving sellers access to the buyer’s name, exact age, or other personal details. Physical outlets and online sales are both being considered, with a target of implementation within one year.

Article Topics

age verification | digital government | digital ID | digital wallets | e-Devlet Kapısı | Turkiye