Türkiye’s age assurance law sets minimum age of 15 for having social media accounts

Starting on November 1, 2026, Türkiye will require users to be at least 15 before using social media, and will mandate platforms to verify every new user’s age through the state’s e-government portal, e-Devlet, according to Türkiye Today. Existing accounts must also be verified by March 31, 2027.

The regulation issued by Türkiye’s Cybersecurity Presidency implements legislation passed earlier this year, which government officials have said responds to a “digital chaos” of cyberbullying, online identity fraud, disinformation, hate speech, and illegal betting.

In addition to age verification for new users, the law requires social networks to apply strict privacy and account settings to accounts belonging to users between 15 and 17 years old, including limiting messaging capability to followers, and banning read receipts and tailored advertising. A unique feature of the law is that platforms must “use technical measures to block screenshots of teens’ profile photos, posts and images.”

Age token hews to data minimization principle

The Turkish government’s age check system uses the tokenized model, wherein an age token contains only the required information needed to permit access – i.e., a yes or no to whether a user is over 15 or 18 – and no identifying information.

Per the report, “if a platform has reasonable suspicion that someone is using an account in violation of the age limits, it must suspend the account and require age verification before it can be used again.”

Every platform must have an appeals process for age verification decisions, account suspensions or closures. It must include human review and accommodate appeals in Turkish.

Addictive design increasingly in the crosshairs

The issue of purposefully addictive design has finally reached legislators globally, with many online safety regulations targeting social media cracking down on features such as endless scroll, autoplay and algorithmically curated feeds. Turkey’s law bans these, prohibiting companies from using personal data for profiling.

It also, of course, comes with enforcement measures, including unspecified penalties for noncompliance. But fines and other slaps on the wrist have so far proven to be of minimal use in motivating social media companies to follow the rules. The preferred playbook has been to allege that proven age assurance tech doesn’t work, then suggest, as a superior alternative, its own algorithmic profiling system, which takes cues from users’ accounts to ballpark their age.

The increasing attention on endless refresh and tailored feeds reflects the growing global shift toward a digital duty of care for platforms, which would legally require them to prevent harming their users, and hold them to account when they fail. Social media companies, the regulatory world seems to agree, should not be allowed to purposefully design products that are addictive to kids.

Without endless scroll and tailored ads, can social media survive?

But what, again, is social media? The Guardian recently published an interview with Arturo Béjar, the former Meta employee who testified against the company during its major U.S. child safety trial this past summer. Hired to Meta’s “wellbeing team” in 2009, Béjar came to see how the company’s would-be mission to connect people was hollow at the center.

“The promise was, we’ll create something that keeps you close to your friends,” he says. “I think a lot of people back then believed that. And that’s not what they built.”

In tackling addictive features and putting limits on user profiling, the regulatory world may be creeping toward a truth that became evident to Béjar long ago. Whatever social media was when it started, it is no longer. The features identified as harmful have evidently become the core purpose of these platforms. If they are not addicted, kids will find other things to do. Addiction and customized ads keeps social media viable, and entrenched. Doing away with them may expose just how little the world needs these platforms in the end – which is why they are likely to fight tooth and nail to keep them.

Article Topics

age verification | e-Devlet Kapısı | social media | Turkiye