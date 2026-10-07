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Twyn earns iBeta Level 2 for facial liveness detection

Brazilian firm pairs biometric engines with cyber intelligence and contextual signals for fraud prevention
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Twyn earns iBeta Level 2 for facial liveness detection
 

Brazil-based identity firm Twyn’s facial liveness technology has achieved iBeta Level 2 compliance against the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD). The company’s Personhood Analysis Assistant (PASS) v3.0 processed all 1500 attacks on Android and iOS devices without any attack presentation classification errors.

Twyn’s tech combines biometric verification with passive liveness detection, cyber intelligence and additional contextual signals to assess the integrity of an identity transaction. The company says its approach is based on a strategy of augmenting biometrics with other signals to establish trust in a digital identity. 

Tiago Gomes Pereira, solutions delivery manager at Twyn, says “a biometric match tells us whether two biometric references are similar. Identity validation requires a broader question: whether we can trust the person, the capture and the context of that transaction.” 

He says the iBeta Quality Assurance Level 2 result “strengthens one of these layers, while our architecture continues to combine biometrics, liveness, cyber intelligence and contextual evidence into a unified identity decision.”

Twyn says its cyber layer is designed to evaluate signals associated with the capture environment and transaction channel. It targets threats including injection attacks, device manipulation, synthetic content and compromised capture channels, where the biometric itself may be only one part of a larger fraud architecture. 

Rather than producing a decision based solely on facial comparison, the platform evaluates different dimensions of trust and can consolidate these signals into an antifraud assessment that integrates with customer identity journeys, according to the company. 

Twyn says the model allows organizations to adopt biometric verification while maintaining a broader view of transaction risk. 

The approach is born out of two decades of experience serving the Brazilian market, where Twyn has established itself supporting large-scale biometric infrastructures in highly regulated environments, including the financial sector.

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