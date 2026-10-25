U.S. judge finds DOGE access to federal personnel data violated privacy law

A U.S. federal judge ruled that the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) unlawfully gave Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) personnel broad access to systems containing sensitive information on tens of millions of federal workers without demonstrating a need for the records. The agency also bypassed cybersecurity safeguards designed to restrict privileged access.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote’s October 20 opinion goes beyond the privacy dispute that brought the case to court. It rejects the government’s argument that DOGE personnel needed sweeping access to modernize federal information technology systems.

“IT modernization does not necessarily require access to confidential PII,” Cote wrote, referring to personally identifiable information.

The ruling could have implications beyond OPM as federal agencies increasingly deploy AI, data lakes, common application programming interfaces, and identity-resolution systems designed to connect information previously stored in separate environments.

The case involved OPM systems holding personnel, employment, and other identifying information on past, current, and prospective federal employees.

According to the court, 20 DOGE-related individuals accessed OPM systems between January 20 and March 6, 2025. Almost all access was at the administrative level.

At the same time, internal OPM emails showed that the agency’s Office of the Chief Information Officer temporarily revoked access for career database administrators.

DOGE personnel could also receive information indirectly. Career OPM employees extracted names and government email addresses from agency systems to develop a government-wide email service, and the court record indicated that career employees may also have extracted data for a retirement services modernization project.

The government argued that DOGE personnel were carrying out modernization responsibilities assigned under President Donald Trump’s executive orders and therefore needed broad access to OPM systems.

Cote found the record did not support that position.

Former OPM Chief Information Officer (CIO) Gregory Hogan testified that OPM granted some access in anticipation that DOGE personnel might eventually need it. He also testified that OPM could fulfill new access requests within minutes.

Cote found there was no contemporaneous explanation connecting individual DOGE personnel’s actual duties to the systems they were authorized to enter.

The judge also cited testimony from former OPM Deputy CIO David Nesting, who said he worked on modernization projects at two federal agencies without accessing the personally identifiable information in the systems being modernized.

“The defendants do not explain why modernization efforts by the DOGE Agents at OPM needed to proceed differently,” Cote wrote.

The ruling also addresses identity and access management, particularly the principle of least privilege.

OPM normally requires incoming personnel to complete cybersecurity and privacy training before receiving system access. The court found that many DOGE personnel acknowledged completing that training only weeks after receiving access.

Cote said granting DOGE personnel administrative permissions also violated cybersecurity principles OPM said it followed, including the principle of least privilege, under which users should receive only the access necessary to perform their assigned functions.

One OPM senior adviser, Noah Peters, received access to systems containing personally identifiable information beginning January 24, 2025, but did not complete the agency’s required cybersecurity training until April 5, 2026 — nearly 14 months after the litigation began and more than nine months after his access to those systems had ended.

Peters was not a junior technologist. He was an experienced federal lawyer who, during the first Trump administration, served as solicitor of the Federal Labor Relations Authority, where he advised on the Privacy Act.

At OPM, he served as a senior adviser on policy and legal affairs and ultimately took on responsibilities for privacy, enterprise risk, and internal controls, including leading the agency’s Enterprise Risk Management program.

The government has maintained that Peters was an OPM employee and was never detailed to DOGE or the U.S. DOGE Service (USDS). Plaintiffs pointed to other government records they said linked him to USDS, a dispute the court noted but did not need to resolve to find that OPM’s access practices violated federal law.

OPM has since adopted tighter procedures governing access to systems containing personally identifiable information.

Under a revised cybersecurity and privacy policy described in the ruling, only employees and contractors with a demonstrated need may receive access. Before provisioning access, a system owner must verify cybersecurity and privacy training, appointment or detail status, personnel vetting, and entrance-on-duty clearance.

The system owner must also provide OPM’s senior privacy official with an explanation of why access is needed and obtain written approval that the request satisfies the Privacy Act’s need-to-know standard.

The policy applies not only to users who log directly into systems but also to indirect access to records extracted from them.

Cote granted the plaintiffs summary judgment on their claims under the Administrative Procedure Act to the extent they were based on violations of the Privacy Act. The court had earlier dismissed the plaintiffs’ standalone Privacy Act claims except insofar as they served as predicates for other causes of action.

The judge has not yet determined what permanent relief, if any, should be imposed. OPM has rescinded the challenged permissions and implemented new procedures, which the government argues reduce or eliminate the need for prospective relief.

The ruling nevertheless represents a merits determination that OPM’s original access decisions were unlawful.

It also places a judicial boundary around a recurring issue in federal modernization projects. Responsibility for rebuilding, integrating, or analyzing a government information system does not, by itself, create a need to view the identity records stored inside it.

The decision carries resonance at OPM.

The agency was at the center of one of the federal government’s most consequential data breaches when attackers compromised personnel and background-investigation records beginning in 2014.

The incidents eventually exposed information connected to more than 20 million people, including fingerprints and other highly sensitive information.

Biometric Update previously reported concerns within the federal government about DOGE personnel accessing sensitive IT environments without traditional vetting and security procedures, and about ongoing weaknesses affecting systems that manage federal personnel vetting and other sensitive identity information.

Cote’s ruling moves part of that debate from questions of risk and access policy to a judicial finding that broad system permissions granted without demonstrated need violated federal privacy law and the safeguards intended to protect sensitive records.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | data privacy | digital identity | DOGE | identity access management (IAM) | U.S. Government