U.S. voter investigations combined identity data with election enforcement

A federal judge’s order restricting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) voter operations has exposed an identity investigation pipeline that combined tens of millions of voter records with immigration holdings, commercial identity databases and law enforcement systems to generate investigative leads that could bring federal agents to voters’ homes.

A Biometric Update review found that those investigations overlapped geographically with Democratic voter registration, canvassing and get-out-the-vote activity in several communities, including Emmaus, Pennsylvania; Ballston Spa, Clifton Park and Glens Falls, New York; and Hayward, California.

The underlying technical architecture was already expanding. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Fraud Detection and National Security personnel were instructed to use commercial identity tools, including LexisNexis Accurint and Thomson Reuters CLEAR, while reviewing suspected unlawful voters.

At the same time, ICE preserved HSI access to LexisNexis identity-linking tools and pursued a Thomson Reuters data agreement worth up to $125 million, which explicitly cited a presidential mandate to identify “Voter fraud.”

On August 13, the Democratic National Committee said its Local Listeners program had made 448,295 calls into 61 battleground congressional districts to reach people who voted in 2020 but sat out the 2024 election.

Eight days later, a whistleblower disclosure said USCIS Fraud Detection and National Security personnel were abruptly assigned to DHS’s “Unlawful Voter Initiative.”

Four days after that, HSI sought a contractor to acquire voter files nationwide.

On August 28, the agency issued guidance for a “coordinated criminal voter fraud surge initiative,” directing HSI offices in nine states to pursue investigative leads, conduct field interviews and support prosecutorial review beginning September 1 and continuing through mid-October, overlapping registration and early voting in several states.

The timing also departed from longstanding Justice Department caution surrounding overt election investigations.

The department’s Justice Manual says federal authorities generally should not take overt investigative steps in ballot fraud matters before an election is completed because doing so risks “chilling legitimate voting and campaign activities.”

The sequence does not demonstrate causation, but it unfolded against a broader HSI strategy that internal records describe as a “network-based investigative approach, prioritizing organization and facilitation analysis over individual leads.”

HSI’s Election Integrity Investigations program, operated through the Cross Border Financial Crime Center, was designed not only to identify unlawful voting but to detect “organized facilitation networks” through voter-roll acquisition, data enrichment, intelligence analysis and field validation.

The system came under new scrutiny October 21 when U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín issued a preliminary injunction restricting HSI voter-related field operations in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin.

Her ruling followed a September whistleblower disclosure that USCIS personnel had to review suspected unlawful voters at a rate of five per hour, despite concerns about inconsistent records, uncertain data provenance and erroneous identity matches.

Martínez-Olguín stayed the injunction until 5 p.m. October 23 to give the government time to appeal. That stay has expired, and as of Saturday, no government appeal or further stay had appeared on publicly available court dockets. The injunction therefore remains in effect through Election Day unless a higher court intervenes.

Together, the court record, whistleblower disclosure and internal HSI documents show voter data being transformed into an investigative resource that could link an individual’s identity to law enforcement records, home visits and investigations of companies, nonprofits and funding relationships.

Voter records fed an identity enrichment pipeline

Martínez-Olguín’s order says DHS assembled approximately 48.2 million voter-related records from “independent sources,” along with another 50.6 million records supplied through the Justice Department from official state voter rolls or commercial versions of those files.

Separate HSI records obtained by Democracy Forward put the independently sourced total at about 48.4 million records and likewise show 50.6 million Justice Department records being processed.

The judge wrote that DHS “enriches” the data through what the order calls iLab, using unidentified AI tools to ingest information from multiple systems and create compiled individual profiles. The reference is to HSI’s Innovation Lab, rather than a single software product.

Those profiles are then passed to USCIS for additional review using government, public and commercial information.

Internal HSI reports show that by late May the agency was processing Justice Department voter rolls and USCIS-derived data while preparing processed voter information for possible use in the ELITE enforcement system for lead management and investigative tracking.

Palantir, which supports ELITE, has said it never ultimately integrated voter-roll information into the system.

HSI records show USCIS Fraud Detection and National Security personnel had been asked to review more than 26,000 prioritized USCIS-derived records. Of 2,290 records processed in one reporting period, 1,586 leads had been disseminated to 24 HSI field offices.

That figure should not be treated as a match rate; the records do not show that every disseminated lead represented a confirmed violation.

The agency separately listed roughly 48 million records as being held by iLab for “secondary enrichment and identification of high-value targets.” The documents do not define how a “high-value target” was selected.

Commercial identity databases were part of the review

The September whistleblower disclosure shows that the review process incorporated commercial identity data.

In the August 21 training, USCIS Fraud Detection and National Security personnel were told they could use Accurint and CLEAR to verify identity and voter information when available.

Both services were already embedded in DHS investigative operations, and procurement activity around them intensified as the voter initiative developed.

On August 10, eleven days before the training, ICE announced plans to preserve HSI access to LexisNexis’ Accurint Virtual Crime Center and LexID, which it said supported screening, vetting, lead development, identity linking and relationship mapping.

ICE was simultaneously pursuing a five-year Thomson Reuters Special Services agreement worth up to $125 million.

Its procurement justification said ICE needed expanded data access because of its “re-prioritized mission” and a presidential mandate to identify “Voter fraud,” immigration fraud and national security threats. Thomson Reuters received the agreement in September.

USCIS separately awarded Thomson Reuters about $2.76 million that month for social media vetting and investigative support for the same Fraud Detection and National Security organization conducting the voter reviews.

Public records do not show that award was used specifically for the Unlawful Voter Initiative.

Fraud Detection and National Security personnel were told to stop their regular work, complete a roughly 1-hour-and-45-minute training session and review at least five suspected unlawful voters per hour.

The whistleblower said the source data contained inconsistencies, and officers sometimes did not know where additional information came from; one trainer described the process as “supplemental magic.”

USCIS holdings could add Alien Registration Numbers, or A-numbers, to voter records.

The whistleblower warned that erroneous matches could create TECS law enforcement records. Martínez-Olguín’s order confirmed that records generated through the process could prompt additional HSI investigation or field operations.

Individual leads became organizational investigations

An HSI Domestic Operations document says Cleveland agents developed information indicating that Black Fork Strategies, an Ohio canvassing company, was associated with several noncitizens registered to vote in Cuyahoga County.

The details of how HSI made that association are fully redacted under an exemption protecting law enforcement techniques.

Signal Ohio reported that county election officials had previously referred questionable Black Fork-related registration forms to state authorities, though no evidence showed fraudulent votes were cast.

HSI and the FBI then identified seven companies described as Black Fork “consolidation centers” and traced relationships from Black Fork to Community Building Strategies and its clients.

HSI researched 20 of 56 funds associated with one client, Amalgamated Foundation, now Assets Under Movement, and found no suspicious financial activity or derogatory information. Investigators also began examining another 22 Community Building Strategies clients.

The documents therefore show an investigative chain moving from suspected individual voter records to a canvassing company, related businesses, clients, nonprofit funds and other organizations. They do not establish that an AI system automatically generated those relationships.

In New Jersey, HSI separately reviewed about 41 voter-registration organizations identified through Candid, CauseIQ and open-source research, then checked them against its Investigative Case Management system and Sandia National Laboratories’ Athena analytical platform.

No derogatory information was found. HSI kept another 26 organizations identified through a tip line under review.

Undercover operations and field operations

Internal records say HSI personnel were coordinating with Cross Border Financial Crime Center intelligence analysts to identify organizations suspected of encouraging or facilitating voter registration by noncitizens.

Officials discussed mapping organizations’ operational capabilities and developing protocols for possible undercover activity.

If investigators found an organization actively recruiting noncitizens for voter registration, the document said undercover agents could gather evidence, disrupt activity and “trace financial backing and support structures.”

The stated objective was to support prosecutions and “dismantle illicit facilitation networks.”

The records do not establish that every contemplated operation occurred or that the organizations reviewed violated the law. Several reports instead document investigations that produced no derogatory information or exhausted their leads.

The field stage became increasingly visible in September and October.

An August directive ordered HSI field offices to pursue investigative leads and conduct field interviews in nine states. Martínez-Olguín found that those operations relied on target lists generated through USCIS’s matching process.

The judge also cited an August 28 memorandum directing agents to upload investigative findings, photographs and video to a “Criminal Voter Fraud Initiative Portal” so national DHS personnel could use the material for media and reporting.

HSI subsequently published photographs showing armed agents at private homes during voter-related investigations.

The enforcement continued into October. HSI Kansas City arrested lawful permanent resident Andrés Garcia on October 6 in Missouri, one of the nine surge states, after he was charged with two counts of illegally voting in the 2022 and 2024 federal elections.

USCIS said it assisted the investigation. DHS later published a photograph of Garcia during the HSI arrest, another example of the voter-enforcement imagery the court said DHS was using in its public messaging.

A Biometric Update review found federal voter investigations in several of the same communities where Democratic organizations were conducting voter registration, canvassing or get-out-the-vote activity.

In Emmaus, Pennsylvania, HSI investigated a voter while Democratic campaigns canvassed the same municipality and surrounding PA-07. Similar overlaps occurred in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park and Glens Falls, New York, and Hayward, California.

Article Topics

DHS | elections | government purchasing | identity intelligence | LexisNexis | Thomson Reuters | United States | voter registration