Uganda moves to make national digital ID number its tax identifier

Uganda is moving ahead with plans to use its National Identification Number (NIN) as the tax identifier for individuals, integrating the national digital ID system with tax administration, Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugoloobi told lawmakers.

Lugoloobi gave the update in Parliament recently, where he also highlighted the importance of the reform, stating that it would help the government eliminate duplicate registrations, strengthen tax administration processes, and enhance transparency in revenue collection.

“The broader objective is not simply to replace one number with another, but to improve the integrity of taxpayer identification, broaden the tax base, and strengthen domestic revenue mobilization,” Lugoloobi said as quoted in a parliament news release.

The reform to make Uganda’s national digital ID the Tax Identification Number (TIN) for individuals started in 2025 with the establishment of a legal framework through amendments to the country’s Tax Procedures Code. The amendment provides that the NIN issued by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) will serve as the TIN for individuals. For corporate taxpayers, a registration number issued by the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) will continue to serve as their tax identifier.

New biometric devices to enhance transition

The update in Parliament came as the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) announced that it had acquired 80 biometric fingerprint scanners to support the transition from TIN to NIN for individual taxpayers.

According to reporting by The Monitor, the scanners have already been deployed in selected locations in Kampala and Wakiso. A rollout is expected to continue in other offices around the country on October 26.

According to the outlet, the devices are intended to help URA officials authenticate taxpayers and link their national ID details to their existing tax records.

The expansion of biometric authentication comes after the country’s Cabinet approved the implementation direction for the reform in September.

According to URA, Uganda has about 5.4 million individual taxpayers, but only about 3.3 million are active. Officials believe replacing TINs with NINs could help streamline the process and identify more potential taxpayers.

Despite explanations that the transition from TIN to NIN would streamline taxation processes in the country, the move has faced criticism from some quarters.

Opposition lawmaker Joel Ssenyonyi is quoted as questioning how the transition will accommodate the over 10 million Ugandans who reportedly do not yet have a national identification number.

In a report early this month, Parliament Watch highlighted challenges facing NIRA, quoting the ID authority’s Executive Director, Rosemary Kisembo, who was updating a parliamentary committee. On that occasion, she raised concerns about staff shortages and other operational constraints hampering the national ID expansion process.

Uganda has been working in recent years to modernize and expand its national identity infrastructure. Earlier this year, NIRA announced that it had migrated over 28 million records to its new MOSIP-based identity database. Efforts have since continued to enroll citizens who do not yet have a national identification number.

Digital ID for taxation is growing

Uganda’s ongoing reform is in line with similar initiatives in other countries, although they use different approaches. Ghana, for example, replaced individual TINs with the Ghana Card Personal Identification Number (PIN) from April 1, 2021. Companies and organizations continue to use tax identifiers issued by the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Nigeria also introduced a new Tax ID framework in January, with individual Tax IDs derived from the NIN, while businesses use their Corporate Affairs Commission registration details. However, Nigeria retains a separate Tax ID as it does not use the NIN itself as the tax identifier. The country’s approach has raised financial inclusion concerns.

India provides another example. The country requires most existing Permanent Account Number (PAN) holders to link PAN with Aadhaar. Unlike Ghana’s model, India retains PAN as its tax identifier but requires it to be linked to the national digital identity system, subject to specified exemptions.

In an October 2025 blog analysis, the International Centre for Tax Development (ICTD) made the case for countries linking their foundational ID systems with tax administration.

The analysis encouraged governments in low and middle-income countries to take that route in order to boost revenue collection and limit financial losses often resulting from the shadow economy. The write-up posited that a properly functioning digital public infrastructure system can help identify taxpayers more effectively through digital ID.

Article Topics

government services | identity management | national ID | National Identification and Registration Authority of Uganda (NIRA) | Uganda