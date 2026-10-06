UK adds open banking to GOV.UK One Login identity verification

GOV.UK One Login is adding open banking as another way for users to prove their identity.

The UK Government Digital Service (GDS) has awarded a £4.7 million (about $6.2 million) contract to Ecospend, an authorized payment institution regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and owned since 2023 by Swedish company Trustly. Ecospend already serves as the sole open banking provider to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and National Savings & Investments (NS&I) .

The contract award notice specifies that Ecospend will support open banking for “identity verification, identity validation and fraud risk assessment” for One Login. Work is scheduled to run to February 2029.

The government identified open banking as a potential verification option in its roadmap from August 2026, alongside digital driving licences. GDS expects to roll out the Ecospend-powered open banking option for login in 2027.

Open banking moves beyond payments in UK public sector

The open banking model, most closely associated with authorizing payments, has found additional use cases in the public sector, for identity verification, age assurance and other identity-based needs. It allows bank account holders to sign in to online banking and use information held by their bank to support verification. In the UK, a noted provider is OneID, which pitches itself as “the only UK identity service with access to bank-verified data to ensure that every transaction is protected by the most advanced counter-fraud measures.”

Trustly differentiates its open banking for IDV offering from its payment initiation services, noting that the former leverages Ecospend’s account information services (AIS) capability.

A spokesperson from the company says “trust sits at the heart of everything we do at Ecospend, and we know it really matters when people prove who they are to use public services.”

“Open banking already helps millions of people in the UK manage their money every day. This partnership shows it can do far more. By drawing on bank-verified information that people choose to securely share, users will have another convenient way to help prove who they are when accessing government services via GOV.UK One Login.”

The Government Commercial Agency (GCA), which oversaw the procurement process, works to facilitate the use of open banking across the UK public sector. Twenty-six companies looking to supply open banking-related services to the public sector are currently named on GCA’s open banking appointed suppliers webpage, including both Ecospend and OneID.

According to GDS, 23 million people have so far used One Login accross more than 250 UK government services.

Passkeys now live on One Login

Another new option for login to One Login is passkeys, which the government says are “up to eight times faster than signing in with username, password and two-step verification code.”

Global Government Finance quotes a blog from GDS, which says in the years to come it expects passkeys to “save millions a year for the UK taxpayer by cutting the cost of text message-based authentication.”

Open banking can cut verification costs for SMEs

A case study from OneID looks at how open banking tech can help the UK’s 5.5 million small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cut costs, reduce customer drop-off in digital journeys, and combat fraud.

Paula Sussex, CEO of OneID, says that “by using open banking data, we can eliminate much of the paperwork in previously manual processes, as well as increase the speed and accuracy of identity verification.”

Article Topics

digital identity | Ecospend | Gov.UK | government services | identity verification | One Login | open banking | Trustly