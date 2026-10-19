UK digital ID providers improve accessibility, but biometric alternatives lag

Inclusion is a key piece of any successful digital identity ecosystem. Digital transformation must not leave people behind. As the UK expands its digital identity infrastructure, there will be many questions about who can actually use it, and more about how its public value should be measured and evaluated.

In its third annual report on inclusion in the certified digital verification services (DVS) market, the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA) notes improvements in accessibility standards and increased use of accessibility features, but also highlights persistent gaps in biometric alternatives, demographic testing and vouching.

The overall picture, it says, “is fairly steady, with modest improvements in several areas and little change in others. A higher proportion of services adhere to WCAG 2.0 (AA) or higher, and to other recognised accessibility standards while fewer services are unable to say whether they meet these guidelines.” The higher proportion of services offering accessibility tools indicates that a more reliable evidence base is developing, as the UK private sector matures under the DVS Trust Framework.

However, “the use of demographic data for the purposes of inclusivity monitoring remains inconsistent,” and “most organizations who collect demographic data continue to store it, while declines were evident in use of this data to monitor inclusivity of the service.”

Alternatives to biometrics falling off the radar

The OfDIA publication marks the first cycle of reporting against the latest version of the DVS Trust Framework governing third-party private sector identity providers, which includes performance testing requirements. OfDIA says the findings are “broadly consistent with that requirement taking effect as more providers are able to report how their biometric technology was tested for bias. More organisations rely on accredited external testing than on other methods to meet the trust framework requirements.”

Yet, while the use of biometric technology is well established, with 39 of 44 organizations surveyed reporting the use of biometrics as part of their service, only around half of those offer an alternative for users who cannot or choose not to provide biometric information.

One potential solution is vouching, wherein a person formally confirms someone else’s identity. Per the report, vouching “can help people who do not have traditional identity documents access digital verification services.” The problem is, no one is doing it: just three organizations reported offering vouching, “but none currently have a vouching route within the scope of their certification.”

A major factor is concern over accelerating fraud attacks. In the world of AI fraud, verifiable proof of identity is becoming an urgent necessity – and biometrics offer an easy answer.

Evaluation of digital identity systems must go beyond dollars and cents

A government release announcing the report says the findings show that inclusion “cannot be understood through a single measure.”

“Accessibility features and standards are important. So are alternative ways to complete an identity check, information about where users encounter difficulties, and evidence about whether services work for diverse groups.”

Analysis by the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose has attempted to put “a public value lens on the UK’s digital identity infrastructure.” Given what it is and what is at stake, standard cost-benefit analyses may not capture the complete picture.

Publishing on Medium, the UCL considers what new tools could be used for effective valuation of robust digital public infrastructure (DPI). Its latest post “looks at GOV.UK One Login – and at what emerged when HM Treasury (HMT) mapped its business case against the public value framework for DPI.”

One Login begins 18-month countdown to complete digital transition

With the UK forging ahead on its planned expansion of the GOV.UK One Login service, the issue of inclusion will be thrown into stark relief by the scale and ambition of the task: the goal is to cover all HMRC services for the government platform’s 23 million users across 256 services within 18 months. Any wrench in the works makes that already ambitious plan look even less likely to stay on schedule.

The mission, however, does not faze Natalie Jones, director for One Login and verified credentials at the Government Digital Service (GDS). A piece from Think Digital quotes Jones declaring that “within the next 18 months, it’s not just possible; it’s actually probable that people will use One Login to access every single central government service.”

Jones fully believes that by 2028, One Login will be the single, unified identity verification and login system users need to access all digital central government services and credentials. GDS has reportedly identified some 80 credentials that could be digitized, including mobile driver’s licenses (mDL), passports, birth certificates, proof of benefits, DBS checks and fishing licences.

“So the rhetoric,” Jones says, “will have become the reality.”

The question of whether or not to spend is more complex for DPI

The major challenge in shepherding GOV.UK One Login to maturity is consistent funding. The UK has been down this road before: UCL points to the 2016 GOV.UK Verify project, which consumed £154 million before the Cabinet Office and HMT cut it off.

“Access to central funding is governed by spending approvals processes overseen by HMT,” UCL says. “As part of this process, GDS is required to submit business cases to access funding for both maintenance and scaling of the One Login system. In practice, these business cases predominantly rely on a cost-benefit analysis, focusing on more readily quantifiable benefits such as reduced duplication, time saving and fraud reduction.”

“However, it does not explicitly capture the potential economic spillovers and long-term public value that could be generated by One Login.”

Public value framework identifies untapped private sector opportunities

UCL’s proposed framework for assessing value expands the scope to factor in direct, dynamic and “market-shaping” effects, to enable “a more expansive conversation about the nature of value that digital infrastructural initiatives deliver.”

Its retroactive mapping of One Login shows that, while some gains are clear, a “reverse-L” pattern in the grid shows that “benefits to the private sector, and broader ‘market-shaping’ benefits, were less considered — pointing to an area of future opportunity for future build out and improvement of the system.”

The takeaway is that, as massive infrastructure projects that go beyond the physical world, digital identity ecosystems need time, funding and a broader evaluation framework to succeed. Efficiency and adoption do not always go hand-in-hand, and factors like trust, control and technical expertise cannot be as easily costed out as bricks and mortar.

This is particularly true of government identity infrastructure. The DVS market certified digital verification services that OfDIA governs is expected to be a participant in the government scheme, in terms of the potential to house mDLs and other identity documents in third-party wallets. Natalie Jones says the government plans to open its mDL sandbox to private sector digital identity service providers next month. For the private sector, business is business, and the relevant economic rules apply.

But the success of digital public infrastructure should not be measured the same way.

Standards underpinning private sector must apply to government

Accountability on a government level is a question of deeper societal trust. Centralizing digital public services requires a commitment to transparency – and compliance with standards.

The DVS market knows this. OfDIA’s international standards work explicitly includes inclusion, privacy and interoperability, focusing on three critical functions: building trust, enabling cross-border use, and keeping the system flexible and adaptable.

“In many ways, standards act as the backbone of the digital world,” it says. “Most people never see them, but they quietly shape how systems connect, how trust is assessed, and how digital markets function.”

That translates into long-term real-world integration. Digital identity will not be established with spreadsheets, but rather in millions of moments when people decide to use a digital ID because they prefer it. To quote Natalie Jones, “trust won’t be won by an announcement, a strategy, or a clever demonstration. It will be won when the person collecting the prescription, applying for a job, buying an age-restricted product, or accessing a public service finds that the new way is simply better than the old way.”

Article Topics

biometric verification | digital verification service (DVS) | identity infrastructure | identity verification | identity vouching | OfDIA | UK digital ID