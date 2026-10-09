UK Finance prepares for AI agents, wants clarity on digital verification

As a recent op-ed in the Financial Times observed, Britain has turned digital ID into a growth industry. While plans for a national digital ID have been placed in a metaphorical drawer, the UK government is developing a platform that will offer online identity verification services and a digital ID wallet.

The FT column notes that the “smart decision” was made back in 2020 when the UK opted to build a trust framework for private companies that provide digital verification services. Now, UK Finance is exploring the development and application of digital verification in financial services.

The banking and finance industry’s membership organization is responding to a call for input on authentication and trust from the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF). The call out asked questions such as “What are the biggest opportunities for digital verification to drive growth for the UK, and to reduce costs and frictions in existing markets as well as through enablement of innovation and new markets?”

UK Finance sums up the potential succinctly: “Digital verification has the potential to drive economic growth and reduce friction across the UK by enabling individuals and businesses to prove their identity in a quick and secure way.”

For business, it means streamlining onboarding and account maintenance, reducing paperwork and repetitive processes, lowering operational costs and increasing conversion through reducing drop-outs, among other benefits, such as improving fraud prevention.

While that is known among the advocates, the organization is also candid on the increasingly complex environment in which digital identity now operates. AI-generated identities, deepfakes and forged identity documents are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

More broadly, “digital verification itself could become a high-value fraud target, including for impersonation, spoofing, scams and deepfakes,” UK Finance said. “Fraudsters will target new technologies and processes, particularly where they are not yet widely understood.”

Clarity for AI agents

UK Finance says digital verification must operate consistently across sectors, with clearer alignment between the UK’s Trust Framework and industry‑specific regulations.

In financial services, digital verification can support anti‑money laundering and due diligence, but firms remain responsible for onboarding and compliance. The group warns that interoperability is essential if trusted data is to underpin initiatives like Open Finance and company digital identity.

The organization points to the rise of AI agents as a new trust challenge. These systems may soon move beyond recommendations to executing purchases, initiating payments or completing tasks on behalf of customers. This raises complex questions.

Firms must be able to verify not only the customer’s identity but also whether an AI agent is genuinely authorized to act, what permissions it has, and how liability should be handled for agent‑initiated transactions. Robust authentication, clear delegation frameworks and updated terms and conditions will be critical, with payments‑specific implications under separate review.

UK Finance concludes that trust will be key, with strong security, interoperable standards, clear regulatory expectations and accessible alternatives. Collaboration between government, regulators and industry will be important as digital verification becomes central to the UK’s digital economy.

Article Topics

AI fraud | biometric verification | financial services | fraud prevention | identity verification | UK digital ID