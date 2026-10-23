UK Home Office publishes LFR privacy assessment for immigration enforcement

The UK Home Office has published its data protection impact assessment (DPIA) for live facial recognition technology, including software, hardware and associated operational processing.

Per the government website, it “details the steps taken by Immigration Enforcement to evaluate and reduce the data protection risks of live facial recognition, fulfilling UK GDPR accountability requirements and demonstrating compliance.”

The 63-page document lists the questions organizations must ask when deploying live FRT, addressing issues such as purpose, scope and details about data processing methods.

It also includes a comprehensive table of risks associated with handling and processing personal data, from misidentification and human error to demographic bias and retention practices.

And, it lists ways to mitigate those risks. These include only using Home Office-verified live facial recognition systems (NEC) with human in the loop and secondary ID checks, pre-deployment public engagement, strict scope control, and a number of technical measures.

‘The technology does not make enforcement decisions’

The document acknowledges that “the deployment of Live Facial Recognition (LFR) constitutes an interference with the private life rights of individuals whose facial images are processed,” which “arises from the real-time capture and comparison of facial images in publicly accessible locations.”

“However,” it says, “the interference is limited in both scope and duration and is mitigated by the operational design of the system, including the immediate and automatic deletion of biometric data relating to individuals who do not generate an alert, and the absence of any retention or onward use of such data.”

Deployments must pursue a legitimate aim as defined by law, to fight crime or enforce immigration policy, “where strict safeguards are in place to ensure compliance with data protection and human rights obligations. They must be “restricted to specific operational circumstances where individuals are lawfully sought for enforcement or criminal proceedings and cannot reasonably be identified or located through less intrusive means.” And they must be proportionate to the task.

Biometrics collected from people who don’t generate a watchlist alert must be “automatically and immediately deleted.”

It is also clearly stated that “the technology does not make enforcement decisions: all system alerts are subject to immediate human review and verification, including secondary identity checks, before any engagement or action is taken.”

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | data privacy | immigration | live facial recognition | NEC | NeoFace