UK retail facial recognition growth brings new alliances and regulatory pressure

As facial recognition becomes more widespread in UK retail, technology providers are forming new partnerships and calling for clearer regulation, even as privacy campaigners challenge its use in stores. Rising shoplifting losses and concerns about worker safety are driving investment in surveillance and crime prevention technology.

Facewatch calls for tighter facial recognition regulation

Facewatch has called for tighter regulation of facial recognition systems amid some opposition to the use of the technology in retail and other settings.

The comments come amid scrutiny of automated surveillance in the UK. Privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch has launched a campaign encouraging shoppers to object to the use of facial recognition technology in stores, while a petition calling on the government to halt its deployment has collected more than 42,000 signatures.

Despite operating in the facial recognition sector, Facewatch said it supports stronger oversight of the technology. A company spokesperson told TechRadar that Facewatch “actively supports” tighter regulation of the development and use of facial recognition systems and has engaged with the Home Office on the issue.

The company said it hopes the government will introduce a “high bar” for the use of facial recognition technology by private-sector organisations. TechRadar’s reporter carried out his own investigation into opting out by walking into a Sainsbury’s supermarket and asking the security guard if he could avoid having his biometric data processed.

Sainsbury’s faced scrutiny after a customer was mistaken for a shoplifter and wrongly ejected from one of its stores. The supermarket paused its use of Facewatch at its branch in East Dulwich following the incident although it claimed it was the result of “human error” that caused the customer ejection rather than Facewatch.

The growing calls for regulation from both campaigners and industry participants highlight the increasing pressure on policymakers to establish a clearer legal framework governing the use of facial recognition technology in the UK.

Retail Trust and SAI Partner to support retail worker safety

The Retail Trust has partnered with retail intelligence technology provider SAI as part of efforts to improve safety and wellbeing for retail workers.

SAI already works with major UK supermarkets and fashion chains. The company said the partnership reflects its broader mission to create safer retail environments through technology, education and industry collaboration.

As part of its approach, SAI reallocates revenue generated from its violence prevention and facial recognition technology solutions into a charitable fund that supports initiatives focused on store safety, employee wellbeing, rehabilitation programmes and community crime reduction.

The partnership comes ahead of the launch of SAI’s new Safer Stores initiative, which will bring together retailers, technology providers, law enforcement and rehabilitation organisations to address retail crime. The company also said it plans to develop new intelligence-led approaches to tackling repeat offenders, citing industry estimates that a small proportion of repeat offenders account for the majority of retail theft.

Founded in London in 1832 to help employees, the Retail Trust said the collaboration will support efforts to protect retail workers from abuse, violence and theft while building on the charity’s existing wellbeing and support programmes across the sector.

Shoplifting costs rise as retailers highlight impact on prices

The financial impact of shoplifting on UK retailers is continuing to grow. According to the British Retail Consortium’s latest crime survey, retailers lose an estimated £2.2 billion annually as a direct result of shoplifting.

They spend a further £1.8 billion on crime prevention, bringing the total cost of retail crime to around £4 billion a year. The issue comes amid rising food prices, Facewatch points out.

Retailers have previously warned that rising levels of theft add to operating costs and can contribute to higher prices for shoppers.

Shoplifting incidents have increased significantly in recent years. Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that police-recorded shop theft offences reached record levels in the year to March 2025, with reports averaging around three incidents per minute. Retail industry representatives have also argued that many offences go unreported.

Retailers and security providers, including Facewatch, have pointed to the growing challenge posed by both organized criminal groups and repeat offenders. Industry estimates suggest a relatively small number of prolific offenders are responsible for a disproportionate share of retail theft, driving interest in technologies designed to identify repeat offenders and support loss-prevention efforts.

Article Topics

biometrics | criminal ID | Facewatch | facial recognition | retail biometrics | SAI