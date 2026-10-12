UNDP backs Malawi birth registration push with 152 new printers

Malawi’s ongoing push to close the legal identity gap at its foundation through the registration of all births in the country has received new impetus from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which has donated 152 specialized printers to the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

In an announcement dated October 10, the UNDP, a long-time partner in Malawi’s digital transformation, said the printers are intended to expand access to civil registration and the issuance of official certificates at local administrative offices and health facilities. The support would reduce travel costs, waiting times and administrative barriers for people seeking birth, death and other registration documents.

According to the announcement, the equipment comprises 100 printers for civil registration operations at the Traditional Authority level and 52 for health facilities. The printers were donated as part of the Inclusive Digital Transformation for Malawi (IDT4M) program, which is funded by the European Union, Irish Aid and the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

Officials say the printers will facilitate civil registration work, especially in rural communities and health facilities, and build on an earlier deployment of equipment across 60 facilities in the country.

This development comes as Malawi is placing greater emphasis on civil registration to close the legal identity gap at birth.

Already, the country has high national ID registration coverage among eligible citizens aged 16 and above, while working toward universal legal identity coverage in line with Target 16.9 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which calls for legal identity for all, including birth registration, by 2030.

The donation is also expected to help Malawi close the gap between civil registration and national ID coverage by extending services to more communities. This is particularly relevant as countries increasingly treat modern civil registration as a foundation of digital public infrastructure.

Per the NRB, 6.3 million Malawians were registered for national ID between 2022 and 2026 during the National Birth Registration Campaign. The country has reached 99 percent national ID coverage, with more than 13.5 million people registered overall.

The printer handover comes not long after Malawi became the fifth African country, according to UNDP, to operationalize a digital ID wallet, following in the footsteps of Ghana, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria. The wallet, known as Nzika, was launched on September 16 during a ceremony marking International Identity Day. It has been piloted at 87 locations across five districts, with expansion to 250 locations planned by 2028.

Authorities said the digital ID wallet is aimed at strengthening the country’s digital ID inclusion drive and making it easier for citizens to access services. It allows users to access and manage digital versions of official credentials, including national IDs, birth certificates, marriage certificates and death certificates. On the same day as the wallet launch, the government also announced the removal of expiry dates from national identity cards, with the policy taking effect immediately.

Article Topics

Africa | birth registration | civil registration | legal identity | Malawi | National Registration Bureau (NRB) | UNDP