Unidata expands demographic diversity in biometric liveness dataset

Unidata is expanding the demographic representation of a commercial dataset used to train and evaluate biometric liveness detection systems.

The collection contains 53,870 videos recorded from 50 participants described as African, Latin American, and Asian.

It includes real face biometric recordings alongside presentation attacks using printed photographs, replays shown on phones, tablets and monitors, and custom silicone masks.

20 people recorded 1,018 videos each without custom silicone mask attacks, and 30 people recorded 1,117 videos each using masks produced from facial casts.

Multiple recordings of the same person can capture different movements and attack presentations.

Unidata says its silicone masks were made from plaster casts of individual participants’ faces. Details such as wrinkles and moles were painted by hand.

Visible areas of the participant’s skin were also matched to the mask’s tone, so that a biometric liveness system would not reject an attack solely because of a color boundary.

“A convincing mask needs a full cast of the face, then every mole and wrinkle painted in by hand,” says Kirill Meshik, head of Data Collection at Unidata.

The collection records head movements from genuine participants and from presentation attacks, including those involving people wearing silicone masks.

Unidata says testing on customer systems produced error rates of up to 5 percent, with genuine users misclassified more frequently than presentation attacks. Errors were unevenly distributed across demographic groups, highlighting the importance of representative data when training and evaluating biometric liveness systems.

Research has shown that biometric PAD performance can vary across demographic groups.

A group of researchers at Carnegie Mellon University Africa in Rwanda reduced the accuracy difference between African and East Asian subjects from 3.07 percentage points to 0.75 using preprocessing and group-specific decision thresholds.

Unidata cites NIST’s 2023 evaluation of passive PAD algorithms. The dataset had 15,131 images of White subjects, 3,583 of Black subjects, and 1,400 of Asian subjects.

Earlier cross-dataset research found that PAD models performing well on familiar data could struggle when evaluated against different attacks and demographic distributions.

Unidata says participants were paid, informed that their recordings would be used to train and test biometric liveness systems, and allowed to withdraw from the collection.

Article Topics

biometric dataset | biometric liveness detection | demographic fairness | synthetic faces