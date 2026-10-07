Union Biometrics scores major military, financial sector deals

Union Biometrics has won the largest contract in the company’s history: a 17.1 billion won (about $12.8 million) deal with the armed forces of the Republic of Korea. It comes as the firm looks to grow its business in the military and financial sectors, and to expand sales to data centers in Korea and abroad.

Edaily reports that the army contract for a “science-based access control system construction project” follows on three previous deals with the military, in 2020, 2022, 2024, representing a cumulative value of army-related contracts amounting to roughly 37.4 billion won.

Union Biometrics will lead a “large-scale system integration initiative to establish a unified system for access control, video surveillance, and servers and networks across Army units nationwide.” The focus is on access management for military facilities. Key security equipment will include fingerprint scanners equipped with heart rate sensor-based counterfeit fingerprint detection technology.

Union is establishing itself as a provider of biometric access management for the defense and public sectors, with work ongoing on an access control installation project at the Ministry of National Defense headquarters and experience implementing security projects at the Daejeon Government Complex, Gyeryongdae, the Marine Corps, the National Election Commission and the Military Manpower Administration.

It sees the latest contract as an opportunity to accelerate the expansion of its integrated security business in the market, and a springboard to more large-scale projects for public institutions and critical national facilities.

Gong Byung-chul, vice president of domestic business for Union Biometrics, says the contract “is the result of combining our superior biometric technology with our long-standing experience in military projects.”

“As we have a deep understanding of the military’s security requirements and field conditions, we will mobilize all our accumulated capabilities to successfully complete this project.”

He added, “we will use this contract as a turning point to expand our defense and public sector business, contribute to the scientific advancement and modernization of military security systems, and actively pursue even larger projects based on our proven competitiveness.”

The company expects that the contract will drive revenue growth and profitability in the second half of the year. Last year, it posted revenue of 51.3 billion ($38.3 million) won and operating profit of 1.2 billion won (about $896,000).

Union implements facial authentication for NH Nonghyup Bank

In addition to military and public sector contracts, Union is also expanding its business in the financial sector, deploying its facial recognition-based integrated biometric authentication product, UBio-ezPass, for NH Nonghyup Bank and the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation.

UBio-ezPass adds facial recognition to existing password-based login methods, and automatically locks the screen when the registered user has left their seat or when another person is viewing the work screen.

The move comes in part as a response to hacking attacks targeting major domestic financial institutions. A company spokesperson says that “as AI-based attacks become more sophisticated, security relying solely on simple passwords has its limitations. The importance of MFA systems that verify actual users by utilizing biometric authentication technologies, such as facial recognition, is growing.”

Data centers present new opportunity for access control market

As AI scales, data centers represent new security needs. A report in The Elec says Union Biometrics is also pursuing opportunities to fulfill those needs by c combining biometric technology with access control, permission management and authentication history management.

Union has already deployed its biometric access control systems at data centers in France, and is exploring opportunities in the U.S. market.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | data center | financial services | military | Union Biometrics