US Army’s new battlefield biometrics system raises security, data retention questions

Procurement records leave questions about protecting biometric data on captured devices, while military retention policies extend beyond a century

The U.S. Army is fielding a new generation of battlefield biometric collection equipment capable of identifying individuals through fingerprints, facial images, and iris scans, but federal procurement records leave unanswered questions about how it would protect sensitive identity information stored on disconnected devices if the equipment were captured or stolen.

The Army’s Next Generation Biometric Collection Capability (NXGBCC) reached initial operational capability on May 28, 2026, and is replacing aging collection systems developed during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

An examination of Army acquisition documents, Defense Department privacy records, and federal oversight investigations show that the new equipment is part of a broader modernization program that incorporates commercially available hardware, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity requirements designed to protect biometric information.

The records also show that the military’s biometric identification enterprise can retain information collected for more than a century and that it encompasses individuals encountered during combat operations, intelligence activities, detention operations, and security screening.

The system lets soldiers collect biometric identifiers in operational environments, including locations without reliable network connectivity, and then transmit the information to match against the Department of Defense’s Automated Biometric Identification System.

The new system’s potential vulnerability to capture was raised by SOFREP, which drew parallels with biometric equipment that fell into Taliban hands.

However, additional federal procurement records provide a more detailed picture of the Army’s security requirements and the scope of the identity infrastructure receiving the information.

Commercial hardware and cloud infrastructure underpin the system

An April 2026 draft performance work statement for the Army’s Biometric Procurement and Sustainment program identifies the commercial hardware and software components supporting NXGBCC.

The mobile equipment is the JavelinXL Mobile Biometric Collection Kit, which includes a Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone and biometric collection peripherals.

A separate static configuration, the Javelin Jump Kit Lite, uses a Dell Latitude 5340 laptop, an Iris ID camera, and an Integrated Biometrics fingerprint sensor.

Parsons Corporation’s Ares Gateway Transaction Manager connects the devices and supports transmitting and processing biometric information between collection equipment and the military’s centralized identification infrastructure.

The Army awarded Parsons a $1.9 million technical direction letter in 2024 to integrate the new collection equipment and associated software. The Army identified a government-provided Amazon Web Services Impact Level 5 GovCloud environment as part of the supporting architecture.

The broader modernization and sustainment effort could cost considerably more. Army acquisition planning documents issued in January 2026 estimated that a five-year procurement covering biometric collection equipment, supporting software, cloud services, cybersecurity, and sustainment could cost between $76 million and $114 million.

Those figures are procurement estimates, not confirmed contract awards.

The April procurement document describes cybersecurity requirements governing the system’s supporting infrastructure, including encryption, vulnerability assessments, audit logging, security authorization documentation, and incident-response procedures.

It specifies National Security Agency-approved encryption for information stored and transmitted through the cloud environment.

However, that provision appears within the section governing cloud services. Other cybersecurity requirements apply to NXGBCC, but the available documents do not establish the encryption configuration, access controls, or key-management protections applied to biometric information retained on disconnected battlefield devices.

This uncertainty matters because NXGBCC is designed to support military operations in locations where communications with centralized biometric databases may be unavailable.

Information collected under those circumstances may need to remain on local devices until connectivity is restored.

Parsons’ published Ares platform documentation describes secure offline storage, on-device biometric matching, and integration with Samsung Knox mobile device management.

The company also markets centralized device-configuration capabilities.

Those features show that safeguards exist in the underlying commercial technology, but publicly available records do not show which protections the Army enables in its deployed configuration.

They also do not identify how many biometric records or reference profiles a device can retain while offline, how long those records remain accessible, or whether a captured device can be disabled or its encryption keys invalidated without network connectivity.

Afghanistan exposed the consequences of compromised identity systems

The consequences of compromised biometric information became apparent following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.

A 2022 Human Rights Watch investigation documented concerns about biometric collection devices and identity databases left behind after American forces withdrew.

The organization described a former Afghan military commander who reported being detained by Taliban personnel and subjected to fingerprint and iris scans using a Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment device he recognized from his military service.

The device reportedly returned no match.

The encounter nevertheless showed how a hostile force could use biometric equipment originally deployed for security operations after gaining control of it.

Human Rights Watch also reported that earlier generations of the equipment could store several thousand biometric profiles locally, while newer devices retained local storage capabilities despite improvements in connectivity.

The organization examined the potential exposure of records containing information about former Afghan government employees, military personnel, and people associated with international forces.

The extent of Taliban access to some of those databases remained uncertain.

Earlier federal oversight had identified weaknesses in the military’s handling of biometric records.

In a 2012 investigation, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that approximately 4,000 biometric records collected in Afghanistan between 2004 and 2008 had become separated from their associated identities during transmission.

GAO also documented connectivity problems that delayed biometric data transfers for hours to weeks, along with unclear responsibilities for maintaining data integrity during transmission.

The findings exposed risks extending beyond unauthorized access to biometric files.

Records that become incorrectly associated with individuals during collection, transmission, or processing can create identification errors with potentially serious operational consequences.

GAO later closed its recommendations after the Defense Department implemented corrective measures, including assigning responsibilities for managing biometric information throughout transmission and establishing capabilities to reduce transmission delays.

Those actions addressed the earlier findings but do not establish whether the new collection equipment has been tested against capture or unauthorized access to locally stored data.

The earlier findings do not show that NXGBCC has similar problems. However, they provide a documented basis for examining whether the new system addresses vulnerabilities its predecessors faced.

Biometric records can remain in military databases for more than a century

The sensitivity of information collected through NXGBCC is compounded by the retention policies governing the military’s centralized biometric records.

A November 2024 Defense Department supporting statement submitted to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) describes a records disposition schedule that provides for the destruction of biometric information 110 years after the applicable records cutoff, or when it is no longer needed for military or department business functions, whichever is later.

An earlier 2021 supporting statement explained that the department was extending the previously identified 75-year retention period to 110 years to align with interagency partners.

The publicly available system-of-records notice describes a 75-year retention provision, while the subsequent supporting statements identify the longer period.

The documents do not establish that the military will retain every individual biometric record for 110 years, but they show that its retention framework contemplates extraordinarily long periods.

The 2024 information collection request, approved by OMB in January 2026, estimates about 1.43 million annual respondents associated with military biometric identification operations, compared with 1.4 million in the October 2021 estimate.

Those figures are administrative estimates, not independently verified counts of newly enrolled individuals.

The supporting statement describes information collected from people encountered during military operations worldwide, including detainees, prisoners of war, individuals involved in intelligence and security operations, and people seeking access to military installations.

The records may contain biometric, biographical, behavioral, and contextual information, including fingerprints, facial images, iris scans, names, identifying characteristics, and organizational affiliations.

Not all categories of information are collected from every individual, and the filing does not disclose the countries, nationalities, or operational circumstances accounting for the annual collection estimate.

The broader biometric repository also receives certain information through government and foreign partner arrangements. The 2024 supporting statement identifies the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and approved multinational partners among organizations with which biometric information may be shared.

However, the available documents do not establish what proportion of the database originates from those sources.

New regulation follows initial fielding

The Army’s updated Regulation 25-99 took effect July 21, nearly two months after NXGBCC reached initial operational capability.

The regulation establishes responsibilities for biometric collection, information management, security, and sharing across the Army’s biometric enterprise.

In announcing the regulation, the Army acknowledged that it previously lacked a comprehensive policy governing the full scope of its biometric enterprise, including collection, storage, sharing, and exploitation.

The Army says the new policy supports using biometric identification in military operations, counterintelligence, law enforcement, force protection, and other authorized missions while establishing procedures to protect privacy and civil liberties.

Article Topics

biometric data | biometrics | data protection | identity intelligence | military | Next Generation Biometric Collection Capability (NXGBCC) | U.S. Army | U.S. Government