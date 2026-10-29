US Coast Guard delays part of digital mariner credentialing rollout to 2028

The U.S. Coast Guard has postponed mandatory electronic submission of maritime training records until at least November 2028, while a Navita module designed to receive those records is expected to become operational in January of that year.

An October 16 Federal Register notice attributes the delay to continued development of the module for approved maritime training providers. The Coast Guard says it will publish another notice before enforcement begins.

The Coast Guard launched Navita on September 14, following a phased deployment plan.

The functions already live are primarily mariner-facing.

Applicants can establish Navita profiles, submit applications for Merchant Mariner Credentials and medical certificates, upload supporting documents, and use guided application workflows.

Coast Guard materials also describe application status tracking and a case function that allows mariners to communicate with the National Maritime Center (NMC).

Applicants enter Navita through Login.gov, the federal government’s shared digital identity and authentication service.

What is not yet operational is a separate training-provider capability intended to automate another part of the credentialing process.

Under a 2024 Coast Guard final rule, approved maritime schools and course providers were supposed to begin electronically transmitting course completion information to the NMC within five business days of a student completing an approved course or program.

That requirement had originally been scheduled to take effect November 25, 2026.

The Coast Guard expected providers to submit the information electronically through its Homeport system. But Homeport was shut down in April 2025 because of increased operating costs, system obsolescence and cybersecurity concerns.

Navita is now intended to assume that function.

The October notice says the Coast Guard is developing a “dedicated mariner training provider module” within Navita and expects the capability to become fully operational in January 2028.

“Due to the delay in developing this functionality,” the Coast Guard said, enforcement of the electronic-submission requirement will not begin until November 25, 2028.

That timetable effectively divides the Navita rollout into three stages.

The principal mariner-facing application system became available on September 14, 2026. The training-provider module is expected to become operational in January 2028. Mandatory electronic reporting by training providers will begin no earlier than November 25, 2028.

In the meantime, mariners must continue submitting course completion certificates themselves as supporting documentation with credential applications.

The distinction is important because language in the Federal Register notice saying the system is “not yet fully operational” could otherwise suggest that the September Navita launch itself has been postponed or remains incomplete.

Instead, the notice describes a phased implementation in which the Coast Guard has already moved core application functions online while more complex exchanges between outside training organizations and the NMC remain unfinished.

The Coast Guard has described Navita as a broader modernization of a credentialing process that historically depended heavily on manually submitted forms and supporting documents.

The system is intended eventually to provide a consolidated digital environment for mariner identity, credential applications, supporting records, status information and communications with credentialing officials.

The October notice shows that some of the most significant automation will arrive substantially later than the initial launch.

Direct submission of training records would reduce the need for mariners to serve as intermediaries between approved schools and the Coast Guard and would allow course-completion information to flow directly into the credentialing process.

The challenge reflects wider efforts to digitize maritime credentials. Recent research from maritime consultancy Thetius highlights how fragmented systems and limited interoperability complicate the verification of seafarer qualifications, even as the industry moves away from paper-based records.

For the moment, Navita represents a functioning digital front end for mariners rather than a fully integrated replacement for every part of the Coast Guard’s credentialing infrastructure, which is consistent with the Coast Guard’s original description of Navita as a system that would be deployed incrementally rather than switched on with all functions available at once.

Article Topics

digital ID | maritime | Navita | reusable digital ID | U.S. Coast Guard