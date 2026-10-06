US Social Security awards Carahsoft identity, biometrics deal worth up to $29.6M

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has awarded Carahsoft Technology Corp. a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) worth up to $29.6 million for services including identity verification, document authentication, biometric verification, and fraud and risk detection.

Federal procurement records show SSA awarded the BPA on September 30 with a ceiling of $29.6 million. About $5.2 million has been obligated so far, including an initial $5.15 million call for identity verification, document authentication, biometric verification and fraud and risk detection.

The one-year order runs through September 29, 2027. Procurement records show SSA received four offers and competed the order under simplified acquisition procedures.

The publicly available award data do not specify which form of biometric verification will be used, identify the underlying technology Carahsoft will provide, or explain how the new services will fit within SSA’s existing identity architecture.

They also do not indicate whether additional calls under the BPA will be used for the same system or for other SSA services.

Login.gov and ID.me are now the agency’s only sign-in and identity-verification options for personal my Social Security accounts. SSA eliminated its legacy Social Security username and password option in June 2025.

Both existing services already perform identity proofing. SSA instructions for ID.me, for example, tell users to upload a government-issued identity document and take a selfie that ID.me compares with the person pictured on the document.

SSA has been steadily expanding digital access to its services. Earlier this year, the agency said more than 100 million people had established personal my Social Security accounts, describing the milestone as part of its broader “digital-first” strategy.

The new BPA gives SSA another vehicle through which to expand the identity and fraud-control infrastructure supporting that shift, with as much as $29.6 million available for orders over the life of the agreement.

Article Topics

biometrics | document verification | identity verification | procurement | Social Security Administration (SSA) | U.S. Government