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US State Department awards Paravision up to $6.5M for digital identity assurance

Five-year State Department award expands Paravision’s federal business
| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Liveness Detection
US State Department awards Paravision up to $6.5M for digital identity assurance
 

The U.S. State Department has awarded facial recognition developer Paravision a contract worth up to $6.5 million for what federal procurement records describe as “digital detection/identity assurance.”

The department awarded the contract on September 23 and initially obligated $1.3 million. The firm-fixed-price contract can run through September 22, 2031, and has a potential value of $6.5 million.

The State Department competed it under simplified acquisition procedures as a total small-business set-aside, with a single offer received.

Publicly available award records do not identify the specific Paravision products the State Department purchased, but the acquisition description overlaps with technology Paravision markets to protect digital identity systems against manipulated and AI-generated faces.

Paravision offers facial recognition, passive liveness detection, and deepfake detection.

Its Deepfake Detection product analyzes still images and video frames to assess whether facial imagery has been digitally manipulated.

The company has also expanded the technology to detect entirely synthetic faces generated using technologies including diffusion models and generative adversarial networks.

Paravision markets the technology for digital identity verification and says it can help organizations identify enrollment images or identity documents manipulated using deepfake or synthetic-image technology.

The company also markets deepfake detection alongside its liveness technology, which is designed to determine whether a facial image presented for identity verification comes from a live person rather than a photograph, display, mask or other presentation attack.

The similarity between those capabilities and the contract’s description as “digital detection/identity assurance” suggests the State Department acquisition may include technology intended to counter synthetic or manipulated facial imagery.

However, the public contract record does not show whether the award includes Paravision’s deepfake detection, liveness detection, facial recognition, or other software.

The September contract is substantially larger than an earlier State Department purchase from Paravision this year.

On April 30, the department awarded the company a separate $24,717 purchase order described as a “purchase card for software license.” Public records do not identify the software or establish whether that purchase was a test, pilot, or precursor to the September contract.

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